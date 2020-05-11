Two people received non-life- threatening wounds after being stabbed during a fight in the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue about 8:10 p.m. on Thursday.
One man sustained a cut on his hip while another was cut on the right hand, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Friday. She said both men, who are their 20s, were uncooperative with police and the motive for the fight isn’t known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.