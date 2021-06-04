WINCHESTER — Dogs have traditionally been used by police to help officers patrol, track missing people or sniff for bombs or drugs, but they are now being used to help people deal with trauma.
In the last several years, police departments around the country have been employing therapy dogs. The Winchester Police Department is the latest, announcing in a news release Thursday that it will use a 2-month-old Labrador puppy to interact with abused and neglected children.
The dog, whose name will be chosen soon by the public in a vote through the department’s Facebook page, also will be involved in community outreach, comfort victims of traumatic or violent events, and emotionally support officers. It will receive behavioral training when it turns six months old. The $2,300 training is being paid through a donation received by the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation. The dog is coming from a local breeder.
The department has used 19 dogs since at least 1970, Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email. Besides the puppy, the department has two patrol dogs that also sniff for drugs, and a bomb-sniffing dog which isn’t a patrol dog.
The therapy dog will be handled and owned by Detective Mala B. Bansal, who often investigates child abuse and sex crimes involving children. It will be deployed to some incidents and for interviews at crime scenes or at the department.
Behan said in the release that the idea for a therapy dog came after police dog Raff lightened the mood among officers in the Criminal Investigative Division after Bansal had just dealt with a difficult case involving a child. Last year, the department handled some 200 complaints of child abuse or neglect, with 40 resulting in findings of neglect or physical or sexual abuse.
“For these victims, a therapy canine has the ability to provide interaction that will reduce anxiety, increase communication efforts between the child and police and provide comfort during time of crisis,” Behan said. “We are grateful to have been granted the opportunity to provide such a great resource for our community.”
Therapy dogs have a history of deployments at major crime scenes and disasters. They were used after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, at Ground Zero after 9/11 and in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to Therapy Dogs International. Police in California, Missouri and Ohio are among the departments that have begun using therapy dogs in recent years.
“The moment a volunteer with a therapy dog walks into a room, you can instantly feel a change in mood. All eyes focus on them, as smiles spread across everyone’s faces,” the American Kennel Club’s website said. “A dog can provide a valuable sense of reassurance, joy, or calmness to people experiencing stressful, lonely or depressing situations.”
In the online Police Magazine, web editor Doug Wyllie wrote in 2019 that besides aiding victims, the dogs help police deal with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder and should be used more.
“Therapy dogs have been slowly making their way into police departments for several years,” he said. “It would be a wonderful thing if the addition of a therapy dog to a department’s ranks becomes as mundane as the acquisition of office supplies — there would be no headlines because it would not be news.”
