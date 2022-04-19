WINCHESTER — City police at 2:30 p.m. Sunday responded to the 500 block of Armour Dale Drive in an attempt to locate a teenage boy who was wanted on outstanding charges of assault and a detention order, according to Winchester Police Department Lt. Frank Myrtle.
Information was received that indicated the teen was inside a relative’s residence by himself and possibly armed with a firearm, Myrtle said in a news release. Members of the police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to communicate for several hours with the teen to have him exit the home. After no response, members of the department’s SWAT entered the residence shortly after 7:30 p.m. and took the teen into custody without incident. No firearms were located in the house.
The teen, from Winchester, was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
No one was injured in the incident. Police were assisted by Virginia State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.