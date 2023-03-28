WINCHESTER — A 37-year-old Winchester man received injuries that were serious but not life threatening Monday morning following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash in Frederick County, according to state police.
The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but he was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
The pursuit, which reached speeds of 100 mph, began just after 8 a.m. when Strasburg police notified state police about a reckless driver traveling north on Interstate 81 in Warren County in a 2006 Honda sedan, state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey wrote in an email. A trooper spotted the vehicle near the 309-mile marker in Frederick County and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The chase continued north on I-81 until the vehicle exited onto U.S. 11 (Martinsburg Pike).
"Moments later, the Honda tried to cross over railroad tracks on Route 11 at Lee Avenue," which is in Frederick County near the Winchester city limits, Coffey stated. "The Honda's excessive speed caused the vehicle to go airborne, run off the left side of the roadway, and collide with a utility pole and several trees."
The driver was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, Coffey stated.
The driver's identity will be released once he is officially charged, Coffey stated.
