WINCHESTER — Oversight of police, racial profiling and how police deal with mentally ill people were among the topics discussed at a community forum on Saturday.
The two-hour panel discussion was held at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School and included representatives from the Clarke, Frederick and Winchester sheriff’s offices and the Winchester Police Department. Participants on the racially diverse panel ranged from longtime officers like Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, who began his law enforcement career in 1979, to Winchester Police Department Officer Morgan Kiley, an officer since 2019.
This was the community’s second forum in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, triggering worldwide protests over police brutality.
The panelists condemned Chauvin. He and three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill have been fired and charged with the killing.
The panelists said deadly force policies were reviewed after Floyd’s death and that local officers shouldn’t be judged by the behavior of rogue officers around the nation.
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper urged people to review use-of-force policies and all his department’s policies online at winchesterpolice.org. He said the department is committed to transparency and learning from the mistakes of other departments.
“I’m proud of our policies and our training in Winchester,” Piper said. “There are over 18,000 law enforcement agencies, not officers, agencies, in the United States. So, of course, there’s going to be different levels of professionalism, training and expectations.”
Piper and the sheriffs said they won’t tolerate misconduct among officers, but said police oversight is mostly done internally. This includes reviewing officer’s body camera footage when complaints are made. The exception is when state police are brought in to investigate local officer-involved shootings to avoid officers investigating fellow officers.
Opposition was expressed when Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, suggested outside oversight of law enforcement through civilian review boards with subpoena powers. “It can enhance confidence from our citizens in law enforcement in these times of distress,” Gooditis said during the question-and-answer portion of the forum.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper responded that the authority and subpoena power of a review board would be overly complicated and said grand juries already fulfill the role of citizens having subpoena power. He also questioned how members of a civilian review board would be chosen.
“We would love to have citizens know everything we’re doing, and, with certain guidelines, I believe we can accomplish that,” Roper said. “[But] there are people right now who absolutely have an agenda that is anti-police.”
Panelists were also asked about racial profiling during traffic stops. They condemned it and asked that citizens come forward with complaints. Millholland — a Winchester officer from 1979 to 2001 and Winchester sheriff from 2002 to 2014 before taking office in Frederick County in 2016 — said the performance of his deputies is a reflection of his values.
“I will not tolerate them doing anything that is not in the best interest of the people we deal with,” Millholland said. “If there is ever an issue where you think somebody is racially biased, call us. It’s just not acceptable.”
Winchester officers were criticized and praised for traffic stops involving Black people. Charlotte Harmon, speaking on behalf of her Black friend Mary Williams, said Williams was harassed by an officer during a traffic stop in March of last year over an expired inspection sticker. Harmon said the officer allegedly asked Williams if she was on probation, frisked her and searched her car.
Harmon said Williams was humiliated by the way she was treated, and the delay made Williams late to pick up her grandchild at school. Piper spoke with Williams after the meeting and said he would investigate the stop, but he said body camera footage might not be available because the incident occurred over a year ago.
Another traffic stop that was mentioned occurred on June 28 and involved Officer Kiley and the 17-year-old son of Marie Imoh, who is Black. Imoh — a Winchester School Board member — said her newly-licensed son was scared after being stopped. He didn’t realize he was stopped because a rear tail light and the light around his license plate were out. Imoh praised Kiley for giving her son a ride home rather than having him walk and for issuing him a warning rather than a ticket.
“We were grateful to say the least and thankful that his first encounter with law enforcement was a positive one,” Imoh said. “Do I believe that profiling happens to people of color? I do. But I’m happy to say that was not my son’s experience that night.”
Regarding dealing with mentally ill people, panelists said many police calls are related to people with mental health problems, and those calls are often time consuming. But the panelists expressed reluctance about reducing police budgets to spend more money on mental health counselors. Millholland said his department already has problems paying for new police cruisers and worried that cuts could mean fewer deputies to respond to calls.
“Our budget is about as thin as it could be,” said Millholland, who was criticized in May by county officials for exceeding his agency’s overtime budget. “We don’t have fluff in our budget.”
Piper and Roper said they are willing to listen to proposals about reallocating money. The proposals are part of a national movement to divest from police budgets and reinvest the savings in community services such as mental health care.
“That’s a discussion that’s worth having. But there has got to be a safety net for people who need [mental health] services to catch them,” Piper said. “And right now, right, wrong or indifferent, law enforcement is often that solution.”
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley was among the organizers of Saturday’s forum, which was aimed at improving police-community relationships. The first forum was held on June 27 at Shenandoah University.
