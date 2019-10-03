STEPHENS CITY — Police chatted with the public and stayed caffeinated in annual Coffee With a Cop meetings on Wednesday morning.
The interactions were started by the Hawthorne, Calif., Police Department in 2011 to improve community relations and have been held nationally since 2016, according to the nonprofit Coffee With a Cop website. Some 10,000 events are held on the first Wednesday in October. “The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together,” the website says.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began participating in 2016 and the Winchester Police Department began in 2017. A combined 14 Winchester police officers were at the Espresso Bar & Cafe on the Loudoun Street Mall and the Starbucks on South Pleasant Valley Road, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan, who said the event was successful.
“We had interactions that were as simple as holding open the door, handing them their cup of coffee, taking a photo, or greeting them with a smile,” Behan, an officer since 2001, said in an email. “But, we also had very in-depth, meaningful conversations about community concerns, department gratitude, and some who just wanted to open up about their experiences as a victim of a crime.
Seven Frederick County deputies and Sheriff Lenny Millholland interacted with about 320 people, according to Millholland. Deputies were at CD’s Coffee and Cream and a Sheetz convenience store in the county, as well as the Handy Mart/Exxon, 7-Eleven in Stephens City. Town police were at the Sheetz in Stephens City. At 7-Eleven, Maj. Steve Hawkins and Deputy Haley Miles spoke with about 70 customers over two hours.
Most conversations were brief and light. Topics included Tuesday night’s improbable wild card playoff comeback by the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Nats chances in the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Some customer service was also done. Miles called a deputy working an overnight shift on behalf of a woman who wanted to find out when she could get her daughter’s cellphone back. It was seized by police as evidence during an investigation.
Hawkins and Miles said customer feedback was positive. They said they regularly speak with customers during daily coffee runs at stores.
“It’s all about community relations and letting the public know that we are approachable,” said Hawkins, whose been an officer since 1988 and is the interim Stephens City police chief. “If they have concerns in reference to things like speeding in subdivisions or just questions they want to ask law enforcement, it gives them the opportunity.”
Miles, who works overnight shifts, said she often stops for coffee at convenience stores. Her presence reassures clerks who sometimes work alone. “We serve the public,” said Miles, a deputy since 2015.
Customers at 7-Eleven gave police good reviews.
“For folks who are going to be serving the community, it’s important for them to know the community,” said Stephens City resident Justin Lofton. “I’m glad they’re making an effort to do so.”
