BERRYVILLE — With a few exceptions, Clarke County employees now will be allowed to bid on surplus equipment that the county auctions.
That's part of changes to the county's Procurement Policies and Procedures which became effective on Tuesday. Both the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and the Clarke County School Board recently approved the amendments.
The county's Purchasing Department oversees sales of county and school property deemed no longer needed. It's also responsible for setting up both in-person and online auctions, such as creating item descriptions, establishing time lengths for accepting bids and determining minimum starting bids.
Rules previously stipulated that no employees or their immediate family members could participate in an auction of surplus items or receive goods from someone who does. County Purchasing Manager Mike Legge said the restriction was intended to avoid the possibility of an employee adding an item to the auction at the last minute and then buying the item when it had not been properly advertised.
"Now that our Purchasing Department directly oversees the sale of all of our surplus items through mostly online auctions, it was determined that the policy should be adjusted," Legge said.
Two restrictions will apply to employees being able to submit bids.
One is that employees of the Purchasing Department itself won't be allowed to do so.
The Virginia Public Procurement Act requires that "all procurement procedures be conducted in a fair and impartial manner with avoidance of any impropriety or appearance of impropriety."
So "in our opinion," Legge said of county officials, "it is best to not have the Purchasing Department (employees) bid on items to avoid any appearance of impropriety."
The other restriction is that an employee of a department declaring an item to be surplus won't be able to bid on that particular item unless he or she receives permission in advance from a high-ranking executive with the county.
"This policy is an extra safeguard to ensure full transparency," Legge said. It requires the county administrator, school superintendent or joint administrative services director to review an item and and the advertisement of its auction to verify that all pertinent details about the item are disclosed publicly before an employee of that department can submit a bid, he said.
Before an item is auctioned, though, it first must be offered to other county departments and the schools. If one of them doesn't want it, the item then can be put to bid at either an on-site or online auction, policy shows.
Speaking to county supervisors, Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett, who oversees financial matters of the county and it schools, surmised that the adopted rule changes "could result in additional competitive bidding and revenue."
However, this policy hasn't changed: Any item not sold at auction will be offered to employees through a sealed bid process. The worker who submits the highest bid will receive the item. If two employees submit the same bid, the earliest bidder will get the item.
The changes are the first amendments made to the procurement policies since 2010. Some result from changes in state code. Others, in which specific dollar values mentioned have been increased, take into account inflation during the past decade, according to Bennett.
For instance, "small-dollar purchases" of $1,000 or less now can be handled by the Purchasing Department or an account manager upon one fair and reasonable price being determined. That amount is up from $800. Purchases totaling between $1,000.01 and $35,000 must occur through unsealed competitive bidding, the revised policy shows.
The maximum amount in the latter case was raised from $25,000 to $35,000. Still, the higher figure is "kind of low" for a specialized vehicle — a patrol car for the sheriff's office is an example — in today's market, Bennett commented.
When procuring an item or nonprofessional service anticipated to cost more than $35,000, an "invitation for bids" can be issued if "the item/service can be clearly defined in a set of specifications and pricing is the only criteria," the policy reads. Otherwise, a more formal "request for proposals" (RFP) must be issued.
An RFP also can be issued if the county wants vendors to provide suggestions or pricing for a product or service intended to achieve a certain end result, the policy states. A hypothetical example it mentions is the purchase of a security camera for a school. Using their knowledge and expertise, individual vendors can put forth various proposals useful in determining the best option for the school.
The specified increased dollar amounts make the county "more competitive and more realistic in the market," said David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
Despite the increases, "we have much lower thresholds than anyone else in the area," Weiss added to his understanding, referring to other localities. That includes Berryville, he said.
After hearing from Bennett about the policy changes, School Board members didn't make any comments before approving them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.