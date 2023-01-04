WINCHESTER — City Council's first meeting of 2023 could prove to be its shortest of the year. In just 25 minutes Tuesday night, the panel breezed through every item on its agenda.
It did, however, encounter difficulties when trying to select council's leaders for the year.
Following the general election on Nov. 8, the Democratic majority on the nine-member council was reduced from seven to five. That's because incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Evan Clark was defeated by Republican Emily DeAngelis (whose name has since changed to Emily Windle) and Ward 4 Councilor Mady Rodriguez was unseated by Republican Kathy Tagnesi.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, though, there were four Democrats and four Republicans. Democrat Phillip Milstead was absent.
The four-against-four political divide became obvious when Mayor and council President David Smith, a Democrat, opened the floor for officer elections.
Smith was nominated for re-election as City Council president by fellow Democrat Kim Herbstritt, and Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan nominated fellow GOP member Les Veach. The subsequent vote followed party lines, with the four Democrats siding with Smith and the four Republicans supporting Veach.
The same thing happened in the vote for council vice president. Democratic Councilor Richard Bell nominated incumbent Vice President Herbstritt for re-election and Veach nominated Sullivan. The vote was again 4-4.
The final officer election was for vice mayor and it went the same as the first two. Bell nominated incumbent Democrat John Hill and Veach nominated Windle, resulting in another 4-4 tie.
Since there was no majority in any of the elections, Smith said City Council will have to vote again when it next meets on Jan. 17. He then continued to preside at Tuesday's meeting but said he was acting as mayor, not council president.
In other business, City Council:
- Learned that Erica Truban, Access Independence, Chabad Jewish Center and Bradley Reid Photography were the recipients of the 2023 Mayor's Excellence Awards. The awards honor individuals, organizations, groups and businesses who work to better the city of Winchester.
- Unanimously approved an update to City Code that will allow the city manager to designate an ex-officio representative to the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan and Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel as in-house viewers for a proposal to vacate and convey a 76-foot-long section of an undeveloped, city-owned 14-foot-wide alley behind residential properties at 22 and 36 W. Whitlock St.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Chris Martin to a three-year term on the Board of Equalization, ending Jan. 2, 2026.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, John Hill, Kim Herbstritt, Les Veach, Richard Bell and Emily Windle. Councilor Phillip Milstead was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.