WINCHESTER — Former state senator and one-time Virginia gubernatorial candidate H. Russell “Russ” Potts Jr. died on Sunday at the age of 82, numerous sources confirmed. Details regarding the cause of his death were not immediately available.
Potts was one of the most well-known and well-respected of Winchester’s citizens. Before entering the political arena, he was a sports editor for The Winchester Star. In 1982, his love of sports led him to start his own business, Russ Potts Productions Inc. at 117 E Piccadilly St. in Winchester, which promotes athletic and entertainment events nationwide.
Potts was first elected as a Republican to a four-year term in the Virginia Senate in 1991, then scored subsequent victories in 1995, 1999 and 2003.
When Potts decided to run for governor in 2005, the GOP declined to support his campaign, so he ran as an independent. The race was eventually won by then-Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, a Democrat.
Potts declined to return to the Republican Party and became a vocal critic of its shift toward conservatism. In 2007, he announced he would not seek a fifth term in the state senate.
Since retiring from politics in January 2008, he dedicated his life to community service, particularly with initiatives that helped students in the Winchester Public Schools system. He served as executive director of the nonprofit Winchester Education Foundation, a role that allowed him to leverage his marketing expertise to launch a series of fundraising concerts known as the Patsy Cline Classic. To date, there have been 11 concerts featuring top-tier country musicians, the most recent being Ronnie Milsap on Oct. 23.
On the night of the Milsap concert at Handley High School, Potts was asked about the secret to his successes in the political, business and philanthropic worlds.
“Be a good friend,” he said. “Life is about relationships.”
For more about Potts, see Tuesday’s Winchester Star.
(3) comments
He was a class act. My condolences to Emily.
How very sad and will be deeply missed! Russ was such a great guy! He always had a smile on his face and did so much for our community! Thanks for everything Russ…you were one of a kind!
Agreed. An all around good man .
