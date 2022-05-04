Pollinators exhibit

Barns of Rose Hill Programs Director Morgan Morrison holds a large painting Wednesday of a bee on a flower that is part of the "Pollinators: The Essential Worker" exhibit that continues through May 28 and features the work of local artists. White Post artist Julie Miles painted the bee. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. as well as during concerts and by appointment. Admission is free. Barns of Rose Hill is located at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.