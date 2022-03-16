BERRYVILLE — Two of the town's four election wards are becoming a little larger while one is shrinking.
Monday night, Berryville Town Council adopted an ordinance adjusting the boundaries of three wards. The adjustments were necessary to comply with town charter provisions concerning population changes.
The revised boundaries will become effective on April 13. That is so "any aggrieved party can have time to take it to (Clarke County) Circuit Court," if they desire, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
Nobody expressed any opinions during a public hearing held by the council on March 8. Town officials said they haven't received any formal comments on the matter.
Census figures show Berryville's population rose from 4,185 in 2010 to 4,584 in 2020.
The charter requires ward populations to be within 5% of each other.
Ward 1 currently has 1,052 residents. Ward 2 has 1,369, Ward 3 has 1,033 and Ward 4 has 1,130.
The allowable range for each ward is between 1,118 and 1,174.
With the changes set forth in the ordinance, Ward 1's boundary will be enlarged and its population will increase by 104. Ward 2 will become slightly smaller in size and its population will be reduced by 209. Ward 3 will physically become a little larger and its population will increase by 105.
No changes will occur in Ward 4, which already was in the allowable population range.
The end result: Ward 1 will have 1,156 residents, Ward 2 will have 1,160 and Ward 3 will have 1,138. Ward 4 will continue to have 1,130 residents.
Lengthy details of where the new boundaries will run are part of the ordinance, which can be viewed in its entirety on the town's website at www.berryvilleva.gov.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald made the motion Monday night to adopt the ordinance. It then was adopted in a unanimous vote.
McDonald represents Ward 1, the town's northeast quadrant. Councilwoman Diane Harrison represents Ward 2, the southeast quadrant. Councilman Grant Mazzarino represents Ward 3, the southwest quadrant. Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez represents Ward 4, the northwest quadrant. The boundary changes don't affect who represents each ward.
Council members must reside in the wards in which they live. However, the mayor and recorder — a seat similar to that of a vice mayor — can live anywhere in Berryville.
Mayor Jay Arnold and Recorder Erecka Gibson both live in Ward 3.
