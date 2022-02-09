BERRYVILLE — Census data showing a population spike in the past decade is forcing the Berryville Town Council to slightly alter election ward boundaries.
A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held during the council's 7 p.m. March 8 meeting.
Berryville's charter requires the council to be comprised of a mayor, recorder (similar to a vice mayor) and four regular council members. The mayor and recorder can live anywhere in town. However, each regular council member must represent one of the four wards, which are drawn so they basically divide the town into quadrants.
The town's population increased from 4,185 in 2010 to 4,584 in 2020, according to census data.
Under the charter, each ward must have a population within 5% of each other. The allowable range for each ward is between 1,118 and 1,174.
Ward 1 currently has 1,052 residents. Ward 2 has 1,369, Ward 3 has 1,033 and Ward 4 has 1,130.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald represents Ward 1, the northeast quadrant. Councilwoman Diane Harrison represents Ward 2, the southeast quadrant. Councilman Grant Mazzarino represents Ward 3, the southwest quadrant. Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez represents Ward 4, the northwest quadrant. The boundary changes won't affect who represents which ward.
The changes proposed by Town Manager Keith Dalton involve:
• Enlarging Ward 1 and increasing its population by 104.
• Reducing the physical size of Ward 2 and its population by 209.
• Enlarging Ward 3 and increasing its population by 105.
No changes are proposed to Ward 4, which already is in the permissible population range.
The result would be 1,156 residents in Ward 1, 1,160 in Ward 2, 1,138 in Ward 3 and 1,130 in Ward 4. Each ward would be in the required range.
Complete details of the proposal will be placed online at www.berryvilleva.gov. They also will be available for perusal, during regular business hours, at the town offices in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Despite scheduling the formal hearing, the town plans to continue accepting public comments on the boundary changes through March 11. Comments can be brought to the town offices, emailed to publiccomment@berryville.va.gov, faxed to 540-955-4524 or mailed to Town of Berryville, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville VA 22611.
A special council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 to consider approving the changes. If approved, the redrawn boundaries will take effect on April 13, barring no legal challenges.
Satisfying requirements of the law, the roughly month-long period between those dates will "allow any aggrieved party to take the matter to Circuit Court," Dalton told the council Tuesday night.
The new boundaries must be official by the Nov. 8 municipal elections.
Changes in state law recently prompted the town to move its elections from May to November.
Council members didn't comment at length on the proposed boundary changes before Recorder Erecka Gibson motioned to schedule the public hearing.
