KERNSTOWN — Several years and $60,000 later, the historic Pritchard House on the Kernstown Battlefield has a restored front porch that more closely resembles what it looked like in the 19th century.
Prior to the restoration, the porch steps were made of brick and were built around 1940 or 1950, according Scott Gregory, president of Kernstown Battlefield Association, an all-volunteer, nonprofit preservation group dedicated to preserving the Civil War site. They were removed and replaced with wooden steps, as they were originally. The porch railing also was replaced, and a copper roof was added that should last 100 years.
The Pritchard House, built in 1854 by Samuel Rees Pritchard, is considered a “witness house” because it survived the First and Second Battles of Kernstown during the Civil War, as well as other skirmishes.
Two photos from the 1890s of the brick Greek Revival house were used as references to restore the porch.
Funds for the restoration project were made possible through donations to the Kernstown Battlefield Association.
“We’re trying to represent what the earlier settlers might have seen,” Gregory said, adding that he thinks it’s important for future generations to see “how these homes were built and maintained, and the style that they had is very important.”
How the house survived the Civil War without significant damage is a bit of a mystery, considering at one point a stone wall on the property was the final defensive line during a battle.
“We have not been able to figure out why there was not more damage just from ricocheting shots,” Crawford said.
What Crawford enjoys most about the Pritchard House is that he can imagine its former residents living there.
“The stairwells going up and down, you can imagine all the kids playing up and down those stairs,” Crawford said. “You almost sense the people laugh and talk, the sadness.”
The Kernstown Battlefield is located at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester. It is open for tours from May-October. Admission is free. For more information about touring the battlefield or house, visit kernstownbattle.org or call 202-302-9129 or email SMGolden@aol.com.
