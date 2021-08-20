WINCHESTER — After awaiting a predicted rebound, The Port of Virginia set a new fiscal year record for cargo volume for fiscal year 2021.
The Port of Virginia operates four general cargo facilities, including the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. It was recently praised as a contributing factor for CNBC ranking Virginia as the “Best State for Business” in 2019 and 2021.
The Port of Virginia set a new June cargo volume record, handling more than 281,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which is an increase of nearly 71,000 units year-over-year, a port news release said.
June was marked as the 10th consecutive month of record-breaking volumes for the Port of Virginia. The month helped TEU volume for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) reach a record-breaking 3.2 million units. The port’s FY21 TEU volume increased 16.8% and 9.6%, respectively, when compared with FY20 and FY19. FY19 was the port’s previous best fiscal-year performance. The port’s fiscal year runs begins July 1 and runs through June 30.
“The colleagues and partners of The Port of Virginia rose to the challenge,” said Stephen A. Edwards, the port’s CEO and executive director. “For much of the fiscal year, we were handling record volumes under COVID-restricted conditions, and we did so safely, swiftly, and sustainably. We consistently handled record-breaking volumes at industry-leading performance levels.”
The record amount of cargo was due in large part to an increase in loaded imports, followed by a growth of empty boxes, the agency said. In FY21, the port worked 1,538 vessels, 100 more than the previous fiscal year.
Among the ships handled in FY21 was the 16,000-plus TEU CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest vessel to call the US East Coast home. The port serviced 133 ship calls in June, an increase of 27 calls versus June 2020.
June’s rail volume of 51,442 containers was driven by an increase in rail import containers and was an increase of 31.8% and 6.8%, respectively, when compared to June 2020 and June 2019. The Port of Virginia moved 33% of its total cargo volume, or nearly 582,000 containers, by rail in FY21.
Truck volume remained strong, up 33.4% (+24,754 containers) versus June 2020 and up 15% (+147,195 containers) when compared with FY20. June barge volume was 6,611 containers, an increase of 15% (+2,159 containers) versus June 2020 and was 68,526 containers for FY 21, a 16% increase (+9,439) vs FY20.
The record-setting year comes more than a year after the COVID-19 global pandemic put a hitch in cargo shipping around the world in March of 2020.
Port officials said at the time there had been a 9% decrease in cargo traffic, due in part to COVID-19 outbreak as well as ongoing trade tariff battles with China at the time.
Port spokesman Joe Harris described the decrease then as the “low point of a V,” saying the high point was soon to follow.
The pandemic continued to impact cargo volumes through the first two months of FY21 in July and August of 2020.
Port officials, however, credited “world class efficiency at the port’s terminals” for a balance that helped lead to its best fiscal year.
Starting off the new fiscal year, July marked the second-busiest month of the calendar year for the Port of Virginia, with the processing of more than 293,000 TEUs. It was considered the port’s best July on record.
Edwards said he expects to see “strong volumes” as peak season gets into full swing. Edwards said so far August’s cargo volume is “strong.”
“We are at the beginning of peak season and we are anticipating a busy retail season,” he said. “As we move into this busy period we’re going to remain agile. Our customers and the cargo owners using The Port of Virginia will see us adjust operations as necessary to meet demand, maintain efficiency and to ensure the unimpeded flow of cargo across our terminals.”
