FRONT ROYAL — In the midst of a decrease in cargo traffic at The Port of Virginia, port officials are preparing for the bounce-back.
Port officials said there has been a 9% decrease in cargo traffic at The Port of Virginia, due in part to the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — outbreak as well as ongoing trade tariff battles with China. In total, the port handled 207,816 20-foot containers.
Numbers aren’t available to break down which ports have seen the greatest declines, port spokesman Joe Harris said.
“We look at our ports as a whole,” he explained. “It’s having an effect on our cargo volumes portwide, including Richmond and Virginia Inland Portland. It’d be almost impossible to (break it down).”
Harris described the current decrease as the “low point of a V,” saying the high point is soon to follow.
“Of course, we’re taking the situation very seriously and monitoring it very closely. We have teams internally that are looking out for the well-being of our employees and our colleagues but also monitoring how the rebound is going to look,” he said. “We’re really focused on the things that we can control, because that rebound is going to come.”
Harris said the decrease is “temporary” and that they’re seeing signs that China will be sending out ships again soon.
“We’re focused on making sure all our systems are being tested and re-tested and operating at maximum capacity,” Harris said. “We’re taking this opportunity with the little bit of downtown to conduct all the maintenance required on our equipment and systems to make sure we’re ready for when that rebound comes.”
Harris said as far as personal safety goes, the port trusts its federal partners.
“The Coast Guard, before any vessel arrives at any point in the United States in good times or bad, they know the cargo that’s on that vessel and the people on that vessel,” he said. “That cargo is checked and double checked and the same with the crew. There’s an extra layer added on to that now, and the Coast Guard is asking if anyone on board is sick, showing illness or if they have been to any of the areas affected (by coronavirus).”
Harris said the port has “absolute confidence” in that system.
The decline comes after The Port of Virginia set a new annual record in 2019 for container cargo volume, having handled more than 2.93 million 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs. It was a 3% increase over 2018.
