Armando Rivas (left) and Victor Flores of Mobile Modular install portable classrooms at the entrance of Jordan Springs Elementary School in Stephenson on Monday in preparation for the new school year. Jordan Springs is Frederick County's newest elementary school. It opened with 437 students in August of 2020. In March 2023, it had 589 students, making it at 118% capacity. As a result, the School Board agreed to place six modular classrooms at the school on Flyfoot Drive to alleviate overcrowding for the 2023-23 school year, which starts Aug. 15 for Frederick County Public Schools.