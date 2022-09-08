MIDDLETOWN — Church Street, between the second and third blocks, will be closed to traffic from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the 7th annual Farm to Table fundraiser.
Proceeds from the sold-out event, hosted by Middletown, benefit adults with disabilities at NW Works in Winchester.
About 200 people are expected to attend the feast, which starts at 4 p.m.
The event raises about $25,000 each year for NW Works and has raised more than $150,000 since its inaugural year in 2015, according to a news release from Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, who founded the event "to feed the soul of the community and to create a unique one-of-a-kind culinary experience that features fresh, local ingredients from area farms such as West Oaks, Marker-Miller, Belford Farms and Gore's Meats and wine from Timeless Wines."
This year's dinner is being prepared by the Vault & Cellar on Main Street in Middletown. The menu will feature a watermelon salad, summer succotash, fried catfish, pork loin and bread pudding. The wine will be provided by Timeless Wines, also located in Middletown.
Harbaugh said the fundraiser is "one of his favorite local events and he wishes he could bottle it up and sell it.”
Sponsors include Vault & Cellar, Costco, Martin's, USA Produce, Southern Market, Scoops & Swirls and Shaffer’s BBQ.
For more information, visit https://nwworks.com/farm-to-table/.
