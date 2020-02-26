WINCHESTER — When Sarah Donley was just 2 years old, she had surgery to repair the hole the size of a nickel on her heart.
Twenty years later, it’s hard to imagine that there was ever anything wrong with Donley’s heart. Her actions on and off the basketball court over the past two decades show she has the type of strength and warmth that seems even rarer than her birth defect.
Shenandoah University’s 5-foot-2 senior point guard will begin her final Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s tournament today when the fifth-seeded Hornets (16-9) take on No. 4 Randolph-Macon College at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinal round at the Salem Civic Center. SU is looking to defend its tournament title over the next four days and return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Hornets’ smallest player is a huge reason why SU has transformed from a program that won only six games her freshman year of 2016-17 to one that has captured 32 games over the past two seasons, the winningest two-year stretch for the Hornets since they won 36 games in the 1986-87 and ‘87-’88 seasons.
Donley averages a solid 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. But it’s not her statistical contributions that make the 22-year-old so valuable.
It’s the strength that helped her survive kidney failure at 13.
It’s the empathy that led her to start a charitable organization for children after her bout with kidney failure.
It’s the determination that has led her to appear in all 109 possible games of her Shenandoah career — she’s the school’s all-time leader in games played and has started every game for the last three years — despite dealing with multiple ailments. The last three years have seen her battle severe nerve damage that not only bothers her in basketball but also when the owner of a 3.98 GPA is trying to study and sleep.
It’s the friendliness and care that she shows her teammates each day, and her optimistic outlook toward everything.
“I’ve referred to her before as a positive warrior,” Hornets coach Melissa Smelzer-Kraft said. “She’s unbelievably positive. Really scrappy and resilient. I think a lot of what she is as a person is who she is as a basketball player.”
Despite lengthy bouts of constant pain over the past three years, taking a game off has never entered Donley’s mind.
“As much as I’m in pain, I think basketball is what really gets me through it,” Donley said. “I think when something is bothering you, you have to use that negative energy and put it into something positive.
“That’s basketball for me. I love who I play with, I love who I play for. I didn’t want to give that up.”
• • •
A native of Altoona, Pa., Donley’s open-heart surgery was for an atrial septal defect. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 1,859 babies in the United States are born with the defect each year.
Donley said she never had any athletic limitations because of the surgery though, and when she was 5 she discovered her love for basketball.
She began her organized playing career in second grade on a co-ed intramural school team that her father John coached. It took just one game for John to see the basketball warrior that the Hornets appreciate now.
“There was a third-grade boy on there who was playing point guard,” John said. “After the first game, she looked at me and said, ‘You know I’m better than him, don’t you?’
“I knew right then and there that her mind was made up that she wanted to be the best that she could and be better than everyone else if she can. She’s always been determined.”
Five years later, that fighting spirit would serve her greatly.
• • •
In March of 2011, Sarah said “she just got really sick out of nowhere.” Her bodily functions weren’t working as far as using the toilet, and she was vomiting frequently. She eventually went to the emergency room at a nearby hospital. John said she was given Toradol, a powerful anti-inflammatory drug.
The Toradol didn’t help. Three days later, a Saturday, John said Sarah was “basically limp in bed and couldn’t move,” so his wife Pam decided Sarah needed to go back to the emergency room.
John said she was given IVs but she started to swell up immediately. That reaction from her body — as well as the results of her blood tests — made the hospital staff realize that her kidneys had shut down. She was then sent 100 miles away to UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to treat her acute renal kidney failure.
In Pittsburgh, the staff determined that she had a life-threatening amount of toxin levels in her body. Doctors were able to stabilize her condition so that her life was no longer in danger during the second day of her hospital stay, but there was still doubt that they could save her kidneys.
They started her that Sunday on dialysis, which removes waste products and excess fluid from the body. After a few days, the doctors told the Donleys that Sarah’s kidneys were working again. After 10 days, she was discharged from the hospital.
“It was touch-and-go there for a while, but she battled right through,” John said. “She never really cried from the pain. She was treated and did what the doctors told her to do, and eventually she recovered.”
At such a young age, John said it was tough for Sarah to understand the full magnitude of what was happening to her body. But one thing that was clear to Sarah was the kindness of the people at UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“The doctors were amazing,” Sarah said. “I probably wouldn’t be here without them.”
Before she left, the wheels were set in motion to not only thank those doctors but also the other people they treat on a daily basis.
• • •
A couple of days after she got out of the intensive care unit, Sarah was observing some of the other children in the hospital, many of them who were there without any family members there to support them. While sitting on her hospital bed with her dad, she had a revelation.
“I told him, ‘I know why I’m here. I want to raise money for these kids,’” Sarah said.
In the summer of 2011 they went to the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation and established the Sarah Donley Sharing is Caring Fund. The charity raises money to help with the expenses of patients at UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Sarah has ways to go to reach the goal of “a million dollars” she told her dad about on that hospital bed. But in her senior year at Altoona Area High School, she helped organized a four-team, season-opening basketball tournament that raised $12,000. That’s the most Sharing is Caring has received from a single event.
“Honestly, I was in such shock [that we raised that much],” Sarah said. “The teams in the tournament were our rivals, so just to get the support from them meant so much. I just realized that anything was possible. I could establish this charity and really give back.”
Because of Sarah’s busy schedule, she hasn’t been able to organize any fundraisers since arriving at Shenandoah (contribution details can be found at sharingiscaringfund.org). But as a freshman, she got some students at SU to come together to make blankets to donate to UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, and as a sophomore, she organized a student-athlete project in which they made paintings that they gave to the hospital.
“She understands how important support is on the emotional side, not just the financial side,” John said. “I never realized they had therapy dogs in a hospital until we were in Pittsburgh. They treat you so well there, and it’s the little things that make a difference when you’re recovering.”
“I think that Sarah Donley is probably one of the kindest people I know,” SU senior forward Jordan Sondrol said. “She would most definitely do anything for anybody.”
• • •
Following a successful high school career with Altoona Area that featured a district championship as a junior, Sarah arrived at SU in the fall of 2016. Sarah expected to make an immediate impact in basketball because of her work ethic, and she did. She played in all 27 games and started eight. She averaged 4.7 points per game and showed excellent 3-point marksmanship, knocking down 32 of 82 to rank third in the ODAC with a percentage of .390.
She accomplished all that even though she felt sick and lost weight over the course of the season.
“I struggled a lot freshman year mentally,” Sarah said.
She found out after the season she had Graves’ Disease, which results in overactivity in the thyroid gland, which is in the neck. The Graves’ Disease didn’t come as a surprise because Sarah’s family has a history of thyroid problems, and she was able to get the issue under control that summer with medication.
But while the disease was under control, the discomfort in her legs that began in her sophomore year in high school starting becoming a significant issue in her sophomore year in college. Sarah would be diagnosed that year with neuropathy because of nerve damage.
“You know when your feet fall asleep or your hands fall asleep and it feels like pins and needles? Well, I get that a lot, but it’s times 10,” Sarah said. “Just trying to run with that feeling is very uncomfortable. Sometimes my feet just go numb, my hands just go numb. Sometimes when people pass me the ball and the ball touches my hand, I’ll get a shock up my hand.”
Sarah started wearing protective sleeves on her legs in her sophomore year at Altoona Area. The sleeves help lessen the sensations that come with contact. She added a sleeve on her left arm for her sophomore year at Shenandoah because the pain had spread.
Sarah said doctors still don’t know what brought on the nerve-damage condition. It doesn’t bother her every day, but it comes in waves. She can have good days and bad days, good three-week stretches and bad three-week stretches.
Unfortunately for Sarah, there’s nothing doctors can do to stop it, so she just fights through it as best as she can.
“I just tell myself everyone has their own battles,” Sarah said. “So you have to fight yours.”
John would get understandably concerned when Sarah occasionally fell down in games without even being touched as a sophomore. But John said doctors told her she was OK to keep playing.
The bottom line is that Sarah is someone who can handle pain. She had her nose broken against Marymount in the fourth game of the season that year. She came out to try and have her nose put back into place, and the training staff tried for a few minutes to do so. When they couldn’t, she went back in and finished the game — she was one of three Hornets to play at least 30 minutes that day.
As a sophomore, Sarah averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot .444 (32 of 72) from 3-point range, the best figure in the ODAC.
Sarah’s stats didn’t stand out her junior season, but the only thing that mattered was the historic team success the team achieved at the end of the year.
The eighth-seeded Hornets beat three higher-seeded teams over three days — they went 0-4 against the trio during the regular season — to become the lowest-seeded ODAC Tournament champion in the 37-year history of the event. It was SU’s first conference championship since 2000.
“That’s probably one of the best days of my life,” said Sarah of the 63-53 win over Washington & Lee for the title on Feb. 24. “For the seniors who are on the team now, it was a big struggle our freshman year. Just how hard we worked, how it paid off, it was just the best feeling. Being able to be a part of that, it just meant so much.”
As a senior, Sarah is playing like someone determined to repeat history.
• • •
Smelzer-Kraft said the point guard’s game has picked up in multiple ways this season.
Smeltzer-Kraft said Sarah is most comfortable in structured offensive play, but SU has tried to play more up-tempo this year. She credits Sarah for adjusting her game accordingly.
“I think with other players around her like Sierra [St. Cyr] and some of our other young players wanting to play faster, Sarah has given in and is able to understand the game and play it at a faster pace, and process at a faster pace,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing she’s improved upon the over the last four years.”
Sarah says her favorite aspect of basketball is defense, and Smeltzer-Kraft said she’s a big a reason as any for why the Hornets rank second in the ODAC and 26th nationally, allowing 53.1 points per game.
“She knows exactly what we want her to do all the time,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “I think that’s something we’re going to miss next year without her, just the expectations that she’s set at the position defensively to just mark somebody and do an outstanding job.”
And she’s doing all this even though in January she discovered that her nerve pain had spread to her right arm. But SU never really knows exactly what Sarah’s going through, because she’s doesn’t complain.
“To me, Sarah has always been showing up, working hard,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, SU’s sixth-year head coach. “Whatever she’s had going on, she’s pushed through it for us. For four years, she’s given 100 percent every single day.
“I can sit here and say she’s been so much more than what we expected when we recruited her. I remember her freshman year we were trying to change the culture. Just locking in on people like Sarah, knowing that she believed in me and what we were trying to do, her commitment to the unknown has really helped turn the program around.
“I think players like Sarah will never get enough credit in the history books of what this program is because their stats aren’t great. But her positivity and commitment to what we were trying to do have obviously been the cornerstone of what we’re doing.”
• • •
Sarah hopes to keep her basketball career going as long as possible. But she’s got a lot to look forward to once it’s finished.
Sarah’s nerve damage sometimes makes it difficult for her to focus on her studies. But the economics & finance major earned her bachelor’s degree in December while also minoring in entrepreneurship and psychology.
In January, Sarah was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national honor society — which recognizes academics and leadership — and last week she was named first team Academic All-District V by the College Sports Information Directors of America, making her an Academic All-America candidate.
Sarah currently interns at the Winchester Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. As of two weeks ago, she had already been accepted to five law schools — Penn State, Penn State Dickinson, Tennessee, Arizona State and Pepperdine.
“You’re able to help people, and you’re able to be their voice,” said Sarah when asked what she loves about law.
Thanks to her time at Shenandoah, Sarah’s voice and heart continue to get stronger.
“In my personal statement for my law school applications, I wrote that when I was sitting in the hospital with kidney failure, all I worried about was if I’d ever play basketball again,” Sarah said. “At that time I didn’t think I’d ever play and win a [college] conference championship.
“I don’t think I’d be the person I am today if I didn’t come to Shenandoah. I don’t think I’d be the person I am today if I didn’t play basketball at Shenandoah. I’m just so grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.