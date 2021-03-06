GORE — A Frederick County man is suspected of shooting into his parents’ home during an argument with them Sunday.
Police said Thorsten Brent Schulze confessed to accidentally firing a pistol, but his parents refusal to allow officers into their home made it impossible to confirm the shooting or recover the gun. Police were called at 5:01 p.m. to Schulze’s home in the 100 block of Whitlock Lane about a person with a weapon.
Deputy William M. Comstock of the county Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that emergency dispatchers heard two shots. Schulze’s father, who called police, told deputies he was able to get the gun from his son.
After being read his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, Schulze admitted to accidentally firing the pistol, but then stopped speaking to deputies, according to Comstock. The father said he locked Schulze out of the home for being rude and his son then broke a window. The window is under a covered porch, and the father allowed Comstock to look at it, but Comstock said he couldn’t see a bullet hole in it and the father refused further cooperation.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell wrote in an email that Schulze said he fired the gun when he bumped it with his elbow. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm based on the statement. Gosnell said gunshot residue tests were done on Schulze and the results are pending.
The 25-year-old Schulze is free on a $2,500 bond. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on March 22.
