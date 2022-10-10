WINCHESTER — People rarely consider the place where they live as a tourism hotspot, so they may be surprised to learn that tourists spent $260.3 million last year in Winchester and Frederick County.
A media release from Rouss City Hall states that is the most tourism money ever earned in the region, representing a 43% increase from the pandemic-impacted revenues of 2020 and a 4% jump from the pre-pandemic proceeds of 2019.
"Our destination benefitted from many factors to experience this impressive recovery," said Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We have outstanding outdoor and small-town experiences, both of which are in high demand, and because of our aggressive 'Uncommon to the Core' marketing campaign, we have stayed top of mind for travelers throughout the pandemic and recovery."
The revenue figures were provided by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) of Richmond, a state agency that promotes and supports tourism initiatives in localities across the commonwealth.
The VTC also reported the local tourism industry supported 2,272 jobs and $72.7 million in salaries last year in Winchester and Frederick County.
Additionally, 2021 tax revenues from hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions and other tourism-related spending added $11 million to the city's and county's coffers.
Statewide, VTC announced that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. The commonwealth's total tourism revenues for the year were $25.2 billion, which is 87% of what the state earned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Tourism in Virginia supported 185,000 jobs, $7.1 billion in salaries and wages, and $1.8 billion in state and local taxes last year, according to the VTC.
Eighty of Virginia’s 133 localities equaled or surpassed their 2019 levels of tourism income, VTC reported, with the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia and Blue Ridge Highlands regions contributing most significantly to Virginia's overall tourism recovery.
"Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia," VTC President and CEO Rita McClenny said in a media release. "As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022."
To learn more about the places and events that draw tourists to the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau's website at visitwinchesterva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.