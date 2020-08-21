WINCHESTER — U.S. Postal Service officials are saying little about how national changes in operations are affecting deliveries by the Winchester Post Office and how they might affect local mail-in voting.
The changes began after the appointment of Postmaster Louis DeJoy in May. They included cutting overtime for mail carriers, removing mail processing machines from some facilities, leaving sorted mail in facilities overnight and removing some mailboxes.
The changes caused delivery delays around the nation, including medication sent to veterans. They also raised fears that mailed-in ballots, which are expected to spike this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, might not be delivered on time. Many states require ballots to be received on or before Election Day. Virginia was one of 46 states receiving letters warning mailed in ballots might not be counted.
"Under our reading of Virginia's election laws, certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots may be incongruous with the postal service's delivery standards," Thomas J. Marshall, USPS general counsel, wrote in a July 30 letter to Christopher E. "Chris" Piper, Virginia Department of Elections commissioner. "This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them."
Concern intensified after President Trump said on Aug. 13 that he would veto $25 billion proposed by House Democrats for the cash-starved USPS to limit mail-in voting.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told Fox News. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”
Trump - who cast an absentee ballot on Tuesday in Florida's election - has erroneously said mail-in voter fraud is rampant. Actually, it's exceedingly rare.
Some 250 million mail-in votes have been cast since 2000, according to the National Vote at Home Coalition. However, a 2012 study by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University found just 491 cases of absentee ballot fraud nationally between 2000 and 2012. And a Washington Post analysis of a combined 14.6 million mailed in votes cast in three states in the 2016 and 2018 elections identified just 372 cases of double voting or voting on behalf of dead people. That works out to about 0.00025 %.
Including ballots, the Winchester Post Office handles about 25.1 million pieces of mail annually, according to the USPS. It employs about 100 workers — including 70 letter carriers — and delivers mail to 31,000 customers and 2,600 P.O. boxes.
Questions the Star asked the USPS included: Has overtime been reduced for Winchester postal employees, and, if so, have deliveries been slowed due to overtime reductions?; Have any mail routes been altered or eliminated?; Have any mail processing machines been removed from the Winchester Post Office?; Have any mailboxes been removed from the area served by the post office?; What effect will changes have on mailed-in ballots?
Michael Hotovy, a postal service spokesman, wouldn't answer the questions. He referred the Star to a Tuesday statement from DeJoy stating that he was suspending the changes until after the election.
"The postal service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall," said DeJoy, who's donated $1.2 million to the Trump campaign since 2016, according to the New York Times. "The American public should know that is our number one priority between now and Election Day."
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring was unsatisfied with DeJoy's assurances. He joined 20 other states in a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over the changes.
"The Trump administration's illegal, hasty changes to the U.S. Postal Service are nothing more than a thinly-veiled attack on our democracy and are blatant voter suppression," Herring said in a news release on Tuesday. "Even more importantly, these changes affect more than just voting. Virginians are having trouble getting life-saving medications and bills and other payments could be late."
DeJoy, scheduled to testify before Congress today, also announced a task force on election mail is being expanded to include postal unions. The expansion includes the National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents Winchester postal workers.
Thelma J.Hunt, the association's Virginia president, said in an interview on Wednesday that workers were alarmed about the letters to states saying ballots might not be counted. Hunt, a mail carrier from 1988 before becoming a full-time union official in 2016, said workers want the public to know that they want to be able to deliver all mail on time.
"Letter carriers are committed to doing their job," said Hunt, who is also president of association Local 496 in Richmond. "We're essential. We've been out since the pandemic and we've been able to provide services to people sheltering at home."
