The alleged motive for a house being shot into early Wednesday morning in Frederick County was five grams of marijuana, which an 18-year-old man in the house said he stole from the suspected shooter.
Zahkeil Neville told Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he stole the marijuana — worth about $75 on the street — from shooting suspect Devay O. Banks, according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy Bryan C. Edwards.
“Devay chased him, but he got away and that is why Devay is looking for him,” Edwards wrote in the complaint. “Zahkeil stated that Devay told him [over Snapchat] that he was going to shoot him.”
The house, located in the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road off Senseny Road, was hit by six bullets, according to Edwards. A car in the driveway was hit four times. Neville, his father and homeowner Anthony Lamont Neville and the elder Neville’s twin 12-year-old daughters were inside the home when it was hit about 5 a.m.
Edwards wrote that a neighbor saw an Audi and a Mercedes park next to the home just before the shooting. The Audi drove off before the shooting, and the Mercedes drove off fast after the shots were fired, according to the neighbor.
Edwards said deputies tracked down Michael Benitez Doleman, the Audi owner. He told police that Banks said he was trying to find Neville to recover a hat and marijuana that Neville had taken from him. Doleman said he showed Banks where Neville lived on Monday, but Banks said he forgot the address, so Doleman drove him back on Wednesday morning. “Doleman advised that Devay never discussed to him what he was going to do at the house,” Edwards wrote.
Anthony Neville told police Banks arrived at 11:30 p.m. Monday at his home. Banks told him the younger Neville had stolen money and a Gucci hat from him. Neville said he told Banks his son wasn’t home, but he would tell him to return the money and hat.
At 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, a black Mercedes that police said belonged to Banks was spotted stopped in a lane on Interstate 81, and the driver appeared to be asleep. Due to a mixup over the license plate number, Banks wasn’t apprehended on the highway, but he was stopped on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Clear Brook about 10:35 a.m. Friday. Banks was arrested on unrelated charges.
Banks, 21, of the 100 block of Jason Way in Bunker Hill, W.Va., faces six counts each of attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied building plus one count of destruction of property. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick General District Court for a probable cause hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.