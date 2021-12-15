STRASBURG — Among the plants, seeds, soil and gardening tools at Pot Town Organics, owners Ron and Janet Heishman also have a bee room in the back of the store.
It’s “basically everything but the bees,” said employee Trish Kerns.
Often, she said, area residents will stop by the store just to get advice from the Heishmans on raising bees.
“They keep bees themselves,” Kerns said. “They are the expert gardeners. I mean, walking, talking encyclopedias.”
All stocked up for the holidays, Pot Town Organics has everything for the gardener on your shopping list.
The front room holds various house plants including Christmas cacti, Kerns said, as well as seeds, soil testers, grow tents and other gardening supplies, bird feeders, handmade birdhouses and other novelty items.
As its name says, Pot Town Organics specializes in organic potting soil and fertilizer and is the area’s sole location for Ocean Forest Potting Soil and Happy Frog Potting Soil, both produced by Foxfarm soil and fertilizer company.
Continuing through the store, shoppers will find unique greeting cards, essential oils, a spice section and locally made honey, maple and hickory syrup and hot sauce made from peppers grown in the Heishmans’ garden.
A tasting station helps customers choose their favorite items, and German canning jars come in various sizes to suit those interested in making jellies and apple butter.
Near the back of the store is a room with grass seed and lightweight raised bed planters.
“I can pick that up with my pinkie,” Kerns said. “I try to avoid heavy.”
The store’s grow lights are “the latest and greatest,” she said, and will light up your whole barn.
True to its name, the store also has various pots for whatever you’re growing.
“We have a plethora of watering cans right now,” Kerns said.
Those who raise animals can find chicken feed and goat feed there, and a small refrigerator contains fresh eggs from the Heishmans’ farm as well as Amish butter and kombucha.
Whether you’re looking to buy for a serious gardener or simply want a nice houseplant to help ring in the new year, Pot Town has you covered.
When it comes to plants, Kerns said the owners aim for “unusual but reasonable.”
Visit Pot Town Organics at 181 W. King St., Strasburg, or call 540-465-4444.
