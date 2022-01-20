BERRYVILLE — Central District. Rose Hill District. Johnson-Williams District. Courthouse District. Enders District.
As the Clarke County Board of Supervisors ponders changing the Berryville Voting District's name, residents have suggested those potential monikers.
Officials say the current name is confusing to some voters, including newcomers to the town of Berryville, who automatically have assumed they cast ballots in the Berryville District. That is not necessarily the case. Portions of the town also are within the Russell, Buckmarsh and Millwood districts.
The name recommendations offered up so far refer to the district's geography or places within the district (the Berryville area is the central part of the county where the Barns of Rose Hill, Johnson-Williams Middle School, the Clarke County Courthouse and John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad are located).
Other possibilities could emerge.
"There obviously are various names of places" within the district that could be considered, Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass told the board Tuesday afternoon.
Berryville Town Council is "fairly flexible" concerning a new name — if the name change moves forward, Councilwoman Diane Harrison told the supervisors.
Census figures from 2020 show the largely rural county's population grew by 773 people, to a total of 14,807, during the past decade. The increase changed population figures of the county's five voting districts. Supervisors recently decided, though, the changes were so minuscule that district boundaries don't need to be legally redrawn. So they intend to leave the lines alone.
However, the board must hold a public hearing before updating population figures in Chapter 40 of the county's code, which concerns voting districts. The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Supervisors considered devoting part of the hearing to formally receiving suggestions for renaming the district. Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, then recommended that the board take a few months to think about ramifications of changing the name.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's new vice chairwoman, suggested consulting county historians for more name change ideas.
The county also could hold a referendum on a name change.
Bass said he personally has heard ideas for a new name from fewer than five people.
"That's not a big outcry," Weiss said.
"It seems to me people are pretty happy with the way it (the existing name) is," added White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
"Regardless of what you do, there's going to be some confusion," Bass predicted.
Changing the Berryville District's name would affect fewer voters than renaming any other district.
Clarke County currently has 11,871 registered voters. Among districts, Millwood has the most with 2,592, followed by Russell with 2,503, White Post with 2,324 and Buckmarsh with 2,263. The Berryville District has the least with 2,189, records show.
