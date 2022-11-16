WINCHESTER — A 15-year-old proposal to extend two city streets is holding up consideration of a rezoning needed for construction of a 126-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Weems Lane.
The Winchester Planning Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to table the rezoning request until City Council has an opportunity to decide if it still wants to utilize a proffer granted in 2007 that would allow Winchester to extend Wilson Boulevard and Valor Drive through the 12-acre site where the Village at Valor Crossing apartments would be built.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said he does not know if council still wants to extend the roads through the property, but the latest version of the city's Comprehensive Plan "specifically calls out the extension of public streets."
The 2007 proffer came about after former landowner O'Sullivan Films Inc., which operates a plastics manufacturing facility next to the Weems Lane property, sold the site in 2005 to Green Frog Ventures LLC. Two years later, Green Frog — a limited liability corporation that includes Winchester attorneys John W. Truban and William A. "Bill" Truban Jr. — partnered with Kern Brothers Inc. to pursue a commercial rezoning for the 9 acres owned by Green Frog and an adjacent 3 acres owned by the Kern family of Winchester.
As a condition of the rezoning, Green Frog told the city it could use a portion of its 9 acres for a northward extension of Wilson Boulevard and an eastward extension of Valor Drive.
Todd Kern of Kern Brothers Inc. told the Planning Commission on Tuesday the commercial project never got off the ground, forcing his family and Green Frog Ventures to consider alternate uses for the never-before-developed 12 acres. The landowners ultimately decided the property would be better suited for residential use.
"I think it fits here," Kern said about the proposed Village at Valor Crossing. "I don't think it's a viable commercial area."
To build the apartment complex, the 12 acres has to be rezoned from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. If the rezoning is ultimately approved by City Council, the real estate development firms Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Washington, D.C., and Wakefield Development LLC of Virginia Beach have said they will buy the property from Green Frog and Kern Brothers.
According to Planning Commission documents, the Village at Valor Crossing would be serviced by private roads accessed via Weems Lane and Shingleton Drive, both of which connect to South Loudoun Street. Extensions of Valor Drive and Wilson Boulevard are not part of the development plan, but Lyle Schiavone, managing partner of Two Rivers Realty, told the commission on Tuesday that if the rezoning is approved, other proffers would be offered including a guarantee that 5% of the apartments would charge lower rents in order to qualify as affordable housing.
As proposed, the Village at Valor Crossing would be comprised of 126 three-bedroom apartments in 21 two-story, townhouse-style buildings tucked behind several single-family homes and small businesses in the 100 block of Weems Lane. Each apartment would have an average of 2.5 parking spaces, including one-car garages built into each unit, and offered for rent at market rates, which Zumper.com states is currently $1,600 per month for a three-bedroom dwelling.
A traffic impact analysis performed by A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. of Frederick, Maryland, estimates that Weems Lane and South Loudoun Street (via Shingleton Lane) would see 60 more vehicle trips during peak morning hours and 72 more trips during peak afternoon hours once the apartments reach 97% occupancy. In comparison, if an office building were constructed on the 12-acre site, it would generate an additional 447 morning trips and 429 afternoon trips.
An economic impact report prepared in September by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls stated it would cost Winchester approximately $505,600 per year to provide infrastructure and emergency services to the residential development and to educate the anticipated 18 school-age children who would be among the complex’s projected residents. Based on that estimate, the real estate taxes paid by the project’s owner and the personal property and sales taxes paid by residents would total approximately $659,560 per year, resulting in a projected annual benefit of $153,960 for city coffers.
However, Patz and Associates revised it economic estimates after Youmans said earlier this month that 126 three-bedroom apartments would probably house more than 18 students. The new figures released Tuesday more than doubles the number of anticipated school-age children to 37, driving up the city's annual education, infrastructure and emergency services costs to $652,820. In turn, that lowers Winchester's estimated financial gain to $6,740 a year.
If council is not willing to surrender its conveyances to extend Valor Drive and Wilson Boulevard, the Village at Valor Crossing will not be able to move forward as proposed. Until council makes a decision regarding the proffer, Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said it does not make sense for his panel to issue a recommendation on the proposed rezoning.
Council has two more meetings scheduled this year — Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 — so the commission voted unanimously to wait until Jan. 17 to revisit the rezoning request.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson and Brandon Pifer.
