WINCHESTER — Looking to build off their 28-0 victory over Harrisonburg last week, the Millbrook football team had high hopes of winning its second game in a row and evening its record
The combination of too many mental mistakes and too many big plays allowed worked against the Pioneers in a 28-14 non-district loss to Potomac Falls on a night when Millbrook honored its inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Led by former Shenandoah University football coach Paul Barnes, the Panthers improved to 2-2 while the Pioneers fell to 1-3.
Two plays in particular turned what was a close game into a contest that found the Pioneers down 14 points for most of the second half.
With five seconds remaining in the first half and the score tied 7-7, the Panthers had first and goal at the Millbrook 5-yard line. Potomac Falls quarterback Steven Riveros (16-for-21 for 217 yards and three touchdowns) rolled out to the near side and fired a strike to receiver Darrell Jackson Jr. in the back corner of the end zone on the last play of the half for a 14-7 lead.
Jackson's touchdown capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive that ate up the last 3:52 of the half. On the drive the Panthers converted three third downs, including a third-and-10.
For the game the Panthers converted 7-of-12 third-down plays and were 3-for-3 converting fourth downs, all coming on their final drive.
"When you have that low of a percentage on third down it's hard to win a football game, it's almost like getting a punt blocked," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "We've got to get better on third and fourth down."
Potomac Falls (2-2) went right back to work to start the second half. After a Chris Thompson 53-yard kick return set the Panthers up at the Millbrook 37, Riveros made them pay.
On the first play from scrimmage Riveros found Gavin Lim coming across the middle of the field and hit him in stride. Lim did the rest and went untouched for a 21-7 lead.
"You take away those two plays, one right before the half and the long pass play it's a totally different ball game," Haymore said. "We just had too many big plays against us, too many mental and physical mistakes.
"If we can correct that, and I know these guys, we're gonna fix it. They work hard in practice and they believe in themselves and each other. So I think they'll be fine."
Potomac Falls put the icing on the cake on its final drive of the night. With 10:16 left in the game the Panthers took over on their own 43-yard line. They drove 57 yards in 15 plays and made it 28-7 when Riveros hit Jackson on a fourth-and-9 play for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
On the drive the Pioneers stopped all three third down plays but were unable to get off the field when the Panthers converted three fourth-down plays, including a fourth-and-3 when the Pioneers jumped offsides to extend the drive.
The Panthers took their opening drive of the game and marched 78 yards in 14 plays for a 7-0 lead on Thompson's one-yard run. On the drive Riveros completed three passes for 52 yards. He completed his first nine passes of the game.
Millbrook answered right back with a nice drive and a big play of its own on the next possession. It only took the Pioneers four plays to drive 72 yards and tie the game 7-7 on Detric Brown's five-yard run. The score was set up by Brown's 55-yard pass to Ryan Hecker and a 12-yard run by Tyson Mallory (game-high 103 rushing yards on 19 carries).
Jackson had eight catches for 99 yards and two scores while Lim had three catches for 86 yards for the Panthers.
Brown scored his second rushing TD with 28 seconds left on a two-yard run. Hecker had one catch for 55 yards and Jacob Burns had two catches for 56 yards for Millbrook.
"I'm not taking anything at all away from my kids, they played physical, hard nosed, things just didn't fall our way," Haymore said. "Offensively we did some great things, I'm proud of our kids on offense."
Next Friday, the Pioneers take on Frederick County rival Sherando in Millbrook's Homecoming game and Class 4 Northwestern District opener.
