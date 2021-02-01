WINCHESTER — A nonprofit organization that seeks to protect the public's access and right to clean water in the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers is offering a yearlong internship to a Shenandoah University student to help with community outreach.
The paid internship with the Potomac Riverkeeper Network (PRKN) is being made possible through a financial gift from Dan Murrin via the Ernst & Young Foundation.
The internship will focus on outreach to underserved and underrepresented populations in the community.
“We are excited to work with a talented undergraduate student from Shenandoah University to expand river access through our RiverPalooza and RioPalooza programs, including the Black, Brown, Indigenous, and Latinx populations throughout the watershed,” said PRKN President Nancy Stoner in a statement.
Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf said there is a lack of engagement at area rivers among Latino/Hispanic and Black communities. He hopes the intern will help improve that.
A 2020 report by The Center for American Progress, an independent policy institute, found that "people of color, families with children, and low-income communities are most likely to be deprived of the benefits that nature provides."
Last year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that requires a per person fee for anyone who uses a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource program or access point.
"So if you're going to come out with a tube or a canoe or kayak, they want to charge a fee for that," Frondorf said. "I know it wasn't intentional on their part, they're just simply looking for revenue, but it also adversely affects folks of modest means."
In recent years, PRKN has shifted its focus toward understanding the need to better include communities of color in its work. One ongoing way has been the establishment of PRKN's Justice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which was established in 2020.
"I think the environmental movement for a long time has been focusing on purely the environment, without looking at the people that live in the environment they're serving and not being purposeful about it," said Lydia Lawrence, a member of the committee.
Lawrence said she's excited about the new input and partnerships the internship may bring.
"We can no longer expect to go out and do the same thing for every different community and expect it to work and expect things to change," she said. "It's so important to get that perspective and not just come in and tell a community how to do something, but we listen."
