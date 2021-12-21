WINCHESTER — H. Russell “Russ” Potts Jr., who served 20 years in the Virginia Senate representing the Northern Shenandoah Valley, died on Sunday at age 82 following a brief series of health setbacks. He is survived by his wife Emily, daughters Kristi, Katie and Kelly, and four grandchildren.
Condolences for Potts poured in Monday from across the commonwealth and beyond.
“My thoughts are with the entire Potts family as they mourn the loss of Russ, an incredible state senator, Virginian and friend,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia. “I had the privilege of working alongside him for many years and witnessing his incredible personal and professional legacy.”
“Russ Potts was a Virginia leader whose impact on the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia will not soon be forgotten,” said Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.
“Russ was a one-of-a-kind guy,” former lieutenant governor Bill Bolling, a Republican, said. “He and I didn’t always see the world the same way, but he was someone I trusted and respected.”
“Russ Potts was incredibly dedicated to his community,” said U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va. “He was a relentless advocate with the kindest heart — one of the most persuasive people I’ve known. ... Losing Russ leaves a big void in the valley and our commonwealth.”
“My dear friend Russ Potts — University of Maryland sports legend and Virginia political leader ... was a class act who did so much for his alma mater and his beloved Virginia,” said former NBA player and retired Maryland congressional representative Tom McMillen. “May he rest in peace.”
“Russ was a wonderful friend and strong advocate for the Winchester area and especially Winchester Public Schools,” Winchester Mayor David Smith said in a statement. “We will miss him and forever remember the impact he made in our community.”
“My heart is heavy,” said Potts’s former college roommate, Tom Glass of Winchester. “Great loss for the community.”
Potts was born in Richmond on March 4, 1939, but spent most of his life in Winchester.
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1964 with a degree in journalism, he became a sports editor for The Winchester Star.
“He was a loyal friend,” said former Star publisher Tom Byrd.
In 1965, Potts and fellow Winchester resident Dick Kerns created the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Sports Breakfast, which continues to be one of the most popular features of the springtime celebration. In 1969 and ’70, Potts served as the festival’s executive director and was responsible for moving its Grand Feature Parade from Friday to Saturday.
Potts returned to the University of Maryland in 1970 to become the first sports marketing director in collegiate history. The Washington Post’s Mark Asher wrote in 1978 that Potts elevated the school’s athletic program “into one of the nation’s leaders in college sports ticket promotion and advertising.”
Potts left Maryland in 1978 to do sports marketing at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. That gig lasted until 1981, when he joined Major League Baseball‘s Chicago White Sox as a vice president specializing in cable television projects.
In 1982, Potts levied his expertise in sports and marketing to launch Russ Potts Productions Inc., which is located at 117 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester and has promoted more than 800 athletic and entertainment events nationwide.
“Russ genuinely cared for others and went out of his way to help people whenever and however he could,” said Pepper Martin III, director of marketing and vice president of administration for Russ Potts Productions. “He was a visionary, he had determination, he was persistent and he worked extremely hard in every endeavor.”
He also inspired tremendous loyalty from his employees. Martin has been with Russ Potts Productions for 12 years, senior vice president Zach Franz has served for 13 years and office manager Peg Pangle is a 35-year staff member.
On Monday, Martin said the future of Russ Potts Productions had not yet been discussed.
Over the years, Potts was inducted into six halls of fame: National College Sports Marketing Hall of Fame, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Handley High School Judges Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Potomac State College Hall of Fame, Shenandoah University Hall of Fame and the University of Maryland Phi Delta Theta Fraternity Hall of Fame.
Potts entered the political arena in 1991 when he was elected as a Republican to a four-year term representing the 27th District in the state senate. He was subsequently re-elected in 1995, 1999 and 2003. His former home on Handley Boulevard was a popular destination for old friends, new friends and politicians on the Apple Blossom Festival parade route.
In 2005, Potts, who identified himself as a political moderate, split from the Republican Party and denounced the GOP for becoming increasingly conservative. He then launched an independent campaign for governor, running against Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Jerry Kilgore.
The pushback from Potts’s former party was immediate and intense. Local Republican groups passed resolutions denouncing his candidacy and calling for him to resign his Senate seat, and nine conservative state senators attempted to oust Potts from his Senate committee assignments during the General Assembly’s 2005 veto session. Kaine, who was president of the Senate and went on to win the gubernatorial race, refused to entertain the motion to remove Potts from the committees.
“Russ Potts was a wonderful friend,” Kaine said on Monday. “Such a big heart. My love to Emily and family.”
Potts never rejoined the Republican Party and decided against running for a fifth Senate term in 2007. He was succeeded as 27th District senator by Republican Jill Vogel of Upperville, and his retirement from politics became official in January 2008.
Following politics, Potts devoted a great deal of time to supporting the community, particularly as executive director of the nonprofit Winchester Education Foundation. Under his leadership, the foundation raised more than $4 million to convert the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St. into the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a facility that opened in August to train Winchester students to perform high-paying jobs in skilled professional fields including health care, construction and technology.
“He did a lot and I’m so proud to have worked with him,” said Winchester Education Foundation President Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez. “His relationships throughout the state really put us in a unique position to provide some pretty awesome things to Winchester Public Schools and its students. I’m forever grateful for everything he’s done.”
Those relationships were evident in October at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Shihadeh Innovation Center, an event that featured 23 speakers who had personally been invited by Potts. Among the speakers were Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and former governor Terry McAuliffe, both Democrats, and Republican state Senate Majority Leader Emmett W. Hanger Jr. of Staunton.
Potts also created the Patsy Cline Classic concert series to raise money for the Winchester Education Foundation. Since the concerts began in 2009, 11 top-tier musical acts including Willie Nelson, The Beach Boys, LeAnn Rimes, Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers and Ronnie Milsap have performed onstage at Handley High School.
At the time of his death, Potts was reportedly authoring his autobiography. Martin said on Monday the status of the book’s publication was unknown.
Funeral arrangements for Potts were not immediately available.
