WINCHESTER — A Minnesota-based poultry company has purchased the long-dormant Sunshine’s Pride Dairy cheese processing plant at 801 N. Kent St. and pledges to create more than 100 new jobs at the site.
TFC Poultry LLC, a family owned and operated business established in 2008 in Ashby, Minnesota, plans to open a turkey deboning facility in Winchester’s North End during the third quarter of next year, company CEO Darrin Froemming said on Thursday morning after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced TFC’s purchase of the former Sunshine plant in a media release.
“We are pleased the company has chosen to establish its first East Coast facility right here in Virginia, and we look forward to all of its success in the future,” Northam said in the release.
“We’re lucky to have a great community to market and a phenomenal building that fit perfectly with what they were looking for,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger added in a telephone interview.
TFC’s Winchester plant will operate 24 hours a day — two shifts for production and a third for sanitation — and specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat to sell to other food manufacturers. It’s the same type of work being performed at the company’s Ashby plant, about 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis, which handles up to 9,000 turkeys per day using proprietary technology, X-rays and metal detection for safe and efficient meat processing.
“It’s just the deboning — no slaughter and no cooking,” Froemming said.
The Winchester facility will process turkey thighs from a network of farms in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The media release from the governor’s office states TFC has pledged to purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-raised turkey over the next four years.
TFC anticipates creating 111 jobs in Winchester. Froemming said wages have not yet been determined, but production employees at TFC’s Ashby plant start at $17 per hour.
“They care about creating a family-type atmosphere within their facilities and making sure their employees are taken care of,” Hershberger said. “That’s exactly the kind of partner we want to see come into our market.”
TFC began an expansion of its Ashby plant and started looking for a second processing facility last year because of an increase in domestic demand for dark turkey meat. Froemming said he found the former Sunshine’s Pride plant while doing a Google search and, after visiting the property, made an offer to buy it. He declined to say how much TFC paid, but the building and its equipment were listed for sale by Colliers International at $5.5 million.
Northam’s media release states TFC will spend a total of $31.5 million to establish the Winchester production facility.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Winchester and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to bring TFC to the commonwealth, the media release states. Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund and a $400,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, and TFC Poultry will be eligible to receive additional financial benefits from the state’s Enterprise Zone program.
“Virginia’s ready access to key markets, favorable business climate and skilled workforce are highly attractive assets to agriculture companies like TFC Poultry,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release.
“Not only is the company bringing vital job opportunities and revenue for the area, it is also repurposing a building that has sat dormant for too long,” Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, said in the release.
The processing plant was built in 1983 by Rich Products Corp. to produce baked goods. At its height, it employed about 230 people. The company closed its Winchester location in June 2006.
Four years later, in mid-2010, Sunshine’s Pride Dairy moved into the building. Its cheese production plant employed about 120 people but only lasted a little more than a year, closing in December 2011 when the company consolidated operations at the New York headquarters of its parent corporation, Quesos La Ricura Ltd.
For the past decade, the 92,000-square-foot production facility on North Kent Street has been empty. Hershberger said attempts to find a buyer were hampered because building renovations made by Sunshine’s Pride in 2010 were specifically designed for cheese processing. As a result, any other manufacturing or processing would require a massive renovation of the building’s interior.
Froemming said TFC Poultry, which is currently in the process of expanding its Ashby plant, started making the Winchester renovations earlier this week.
“We’re going to start getting into demolition of some parts soon,” he soon, and a few additions to the building will be constructed starting in January. “We’re also going to be refacing the whole street front of the facility to dress it up more than it is now. It needs it.”
Winchester competed with several unspecified locations in West Virginia for the new TFC plant.
“The company narrowed to this region due to the great access it offers to the I-81 corridor and to some of our key customers and suppliers,” Froemming said. “We specifically chose Winchester due to two primary factors: The first was the availability of all ranges of talent and that talent’s proximity to the new location; and the second reason was the embracing of progress the city demonstrated to the company throughout its due diligence stage. No other community held such an aggressive yet genuinely welcoming reception.”
“The city of Winchester is proud to have been chosen for the site of TFC Poultry’s expansion project,” Mayor David Smith said in the governor’s release. “The Winchester community and TFC are truly a perfect match, and we are excited to be a part of the Froemming family’s future.”
“TFC Poultry has chosen the perfect community for its employees and we are eager to welcome the company,” state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said in the release.
TFC Poultry was founded in 2008 by brothers Darrin and Trent Froemming. For more information, visit tfcpoultry.com.
