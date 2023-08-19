BERRYVILLE — More than 40% of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers in Clarke County lost power for two hours early Friday morning.
REC spokeswoman Casey Hollins attributed the outage to an animal causing problems for electrical equipment. She didn't elaborate in an email to The Winchester Star later in the day.
The outage was reported at 4:01 a.m. It affected customers in the Berryville and Boyce areas and along U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Hollins said.
Overall, the outage affected 3,484 of the cooperative's 8,358 customers in the county, according to Hollins.
Electricity was fully restored at 6:08 a.m. Friday, she said.
REC, a member-owned utility, is Clarke County's main power supplier. It serves residents and businesses throughout Clarke except for a small section in the northwest part of the county adjoining the West Virginia line.
