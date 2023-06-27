Solar Powered Kart

With a large solar panel mounted on top to recharge its batteries, Handley High School rising freshman Alexander Allen pilots a solar-powered go-kart Thursday that he and his classmates assembled as part of the Miami-based Flying Classroom STEM+ educational program for rising freshmen at the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center in Winchester. The back portion of the kart containing the electric motor and batteries was covered in plastic to protect it from rain on Thursday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

