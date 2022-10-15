BERRYVILLE — Clarke County football coach Casey Childs was hoping that his team could avoid a four-quarter slugfest on Friday in order to limit the wear and tear on his banged-up players.
The Eagles didn't waste much time before firing their first haymaker, and they spent the rest of the first half sending Meridian to the proverbial canvas again and again to ensure that the second half was smooth sailing.
Senior Kyler Darlington had a 71-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage to set the tone for a first half in which the Eagles scored 41 unanswered points. That set the running clock in motion for the second half, and Clarke County's 41-0 halftime advantage wound up being the final score in a non-district Homecoming contest at Feltner Stadium.
Darlington — the reigning Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year — is one of the Clarke County players who is most affected by injury. He participated in three plays and scored two touchdowns to help the Eagles (5-2) to a 14-0 lead, then spent the rest of night enjoying watching his team pound away at Meridian (0-8).
Clarke County led 27-0 after one quarter, outgained the Mustangs 279-143, and junior lineman Alofi Sake blocked two punts. The first helped set up Darlington's second TD and the second was recovered by his sophomore brother Saia Tuivailala in the end zone for the final TD of the first quarter.
"It was the start that we wanted and needed to have," Childs said. "We got through here healthy, which is good. I was really proud of the kids that stepped in and played different positions and different roles throughout.
"Getting out to that quick start was huge. We got a lot of kids in the game at the end of the second quarter and all of the second half, which is really good. It was a great Homecoming win."
Darlington has not played a full game since Sept. 16 against Central. He suffered an upper-body injury on Sept. 23 against Strasburg and left in the second quarter, missed the Sept. 30 game with Lightridge, then was pulled early in last week's game with Madison County.
But he wanted to play with his team on Homecoming, and he made the most of it. He waited patiently for a hole to develop on the right side, then sprinted down the sideline for the first TD 23 seconds in. That was followed by the first of five extra points from Chris LeBlanc to make it 7-0.
"I'm not 100 percent yet, and I know that," said Darlington while Clarke County's Victory Bell rang in the background. "But the coaches believe in me and let me play. I was happy with the outcome.
"[Homecoming] was something I didn't want to miss my senior year. I just kind of had to bite the bullet and just come out here and play."
Childs said he's hoping to get Darlington back to 100 percent sooner rather than later, but he was glad to see him make an impact without getting beat up.
"I'm really, really happy for him, because it's killing him not to be playing linebacker and the 'four back,'" Childs said.
Darlington didn't play any defense on Friday, but he didn't have to wait long to get back on the field.
Meridian did move the ball in spurts and picked up a first down on its first possession to get the ball to its own 35 before Luke Russell came on to punt. But the Eagles started their second possession at the Mustangs' 26 after Sake broke through and blocked the attempt, with Matthew Tapscott recovering the ball at the Meridian 26.
After a 16-yard run by Carson Rutherford (four carries, 47 yards, 14-yard TD) to the 10, Darlington then roamed out to the right side and found space for a 10-yard TD run to make it 14-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Matthew Sipe (2 of 2 for 48 yards, 23-yard TD run) helped make it 21-0 by making a pretty 18-yard TD pass by rolling to his right and hitting Will Booker (48 receiving yards, 31 rushing yards) for an 18-yard score in the front right corner of the end zone while Booker was running toward the pylon.
That was followed by another blocked punt by Sake, this time from the Meridian 18.
"They didn't [drop back] a true 12 to 14 yards [for the punt snap]," Childs said. "Since it was a shorter snap distance, we were hoping we'd get a little bit of a push, and it worked out for us."
The 6-foot, 250-pound Sake simply just used his size to push the protection back and get his hands on the ball.
"Watching film, these guys, their punt wasn't that quick, and I knew I had to come hard," Sake said.
Sake said it meant a lot to see his brother Tuivailala recover the second one in the end zone.
"That was something special," Sake said. "I was happy for him. I was proud of him. Playing with your brother on the field is something great. Just being competitive with him, I pick him on all the time. But we're just trying to make each other better."
Sake and Tuivailala (6 feet, 205 pounds) keep getting better every week. The duo transferred from North Stafford High School in the middle of the 2021 season and are starting for the first time this season. They make up Clarke County's starting guards on offense. On defense, Sake had 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks against Madison County to give him 37 total tackles and 3.5 sacks heading into Friday.
"My first couple of games were not that good," Sake said. "I think I only had two tackles. But I listened to my coaches, I listened to advice from people around me, and I just tried to improve. I tried to be more aggressive, and I just tried to be better. I think it's really paying off, and I'm proud of that."
Sake is glad to be making an impact in his new home.
"We came into this town, and everybody welcomed us with open arms," Sake said. "Being a part of this program, it's something special. It's really a welcoming community, and playing for this team is just a great experience. They'll open up for you."
Childs said Sake was among the players who made positional adjustments because of injuries on Friday, moving from tackle to end. Additionally, safety Wilson Taylor normally works out at wing back or blocking back on offense, but he was moved to a flex tight end position this week. Senior Tyler Sansom has been playing inside linebacker the past few weeks after previously playing nickel back on the edge, but Friday was different because Meridian plays a bunched double wing offense as opposed to a spread attack.
Childs was pleased with what Sansom did on defense, as well as his usual strong play on offense. Childs came all the way down inside the 20-yard line to praise the blocking back for helping pave the way on Rutherford's 14-yard touchdown run on a sweep around the left side that closed the scoring.
"Tyler Sansom is a massive part of the success we've had this year," Childs said. "He didn't get to play much as a junior because we had a lot of older kids.
"Playing that blocking back, you have to be extremely intelligent. You have to move on the fly and listen to the line calls. I can't say enough about him."
Clarke County is back in Bull Run District action next Friday at East Rockingham.
