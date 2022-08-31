A powerful storm on Tuesday afternoon toppled up to 25 power poles along Greenwood Road in Frederick County east of Winchester, leaving about 4,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members without electricity.
According to an REC news release, crews reported damage similar to what occurs during a microburst — or the equivalent of a small tornado. The brunt of the damage and outages occurred along Greenwood Road and adjacent communities, including the area around Greenwood Mill Elementary School, the release states.
Crews reported up to 25 broken poles and an equal number of downed spans of wire. Each broken pole can take several hours to replace and repair.
“REC line crews are already working to make repairs, but the Cooperative cautions that the devastating damage means the outage could last into Wednesday,” the release states. “Additional crews from REC’s Bowling Green and Culpeper regions are en route to the Blue Ridge outage to assist with repairs and restoration. In addition, REC has called in all available contractors in the area and additional mutual-aid support.”
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said Tuesday afternoon that Greenwood Road and Malloy Drive were closed for the foreseeable future. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue were on the scene with REC and Virginia Department of Transportation crews “helping to direct traffic and to ensure safe passage to those who live in the area if possible,” she said.
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, in conjunction with Frederick County Emergency Management, has opened a temporary cooling shelter in the social hall. People who must have electricity are encouraged to take advantage, if necessary. The shelter cannot accommodate pets.
The National Weather Service reported winds of 24 mph at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph.
According to Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the first calls reporting the downed poles were received around 2:30 p.m.
REC reminds people to stay at least 10 feet clear of any downed power line and anything it may be in contact with, and consider the line energized. If you see a downed power line, call 911 and REC (1-800-552-3904) to report it.
REC provides electric service to over 172,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Frederick and Clarke counties. For more information about REC, visit www.myrec.coop. Follow REC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
