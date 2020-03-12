WINCHESTER — After whipping through 10 rounds of students spelling 58 words and defining 17 words in about 90 minutes, Amelia Newman, 12, won the 43rd Regional Spelling Bee on Tuesday night at Shenandoah University.
This is the first time Amelia, a seventh-grader at Powhatan School, has participated in the regional bee. Thirteen elementary and middle students from local public and public schools participated in the bee, which was sponsored by The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Amelia added that she didn’t expect to win the regional bee or the bee at her school.
“Honestly, I came in here saying, ‘Why am I here, I’m not going to win,’” she said after the bee.
D.G. Cooley fifth-grader Layna Loker, 11, won second place and Johnson-Williams eighth-grader Diana Kutai, 14, won third place.
Students spelled for two rounds and then for every third round had to define a vocabulary word. This went on until one speller remained.
Layna was knocked out during the ninth round for vocabulary and earned second place in the bee when she incorrectly defined “julienne” as performing a partner dance with scissor-like steps instead of the act of slicing into thin strips.
During the ninth round Amelia was able to correctly define “escarpment” as a steep slope between flat surfaces. However, she still had one last one word to spell in the championship round to win the bee.
Amelia did just that when she correctly spelled the word “laconic” in the 10th round. Other words she correctly spelled throughout the bee include “brazenness,” “emporium,” “clarinet,” “swallow” and even “basilisk.”
As pronouncer Kim Estep asked Amelia to spell “basilisk” in the fourth round, Amelia laughed to herself on stage before she assuredly and correctly spelled the word, which means “serpent.”
Amelia told The Star after the bee that she laughed because she’s a Harry Potter fan. She recognized the word “basilisk” from reading the books, which helped her better remember the word when she studied for the bee after school.
“When I always see it, I always laugh. I’m like ‘why is that from a Harry Potter book, in the spelling bee?’” she said. “The reason I was laughing was because of all people, I got basilisk.”
She said her parents helped quiz her for the bee for a total of about two hours before the regional bee.
As the winner of the bee, Amelia has won a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held from May 24-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center near Washington, D.C. She also got a gift card to Chick-fil-A.
The first, second and third place winners received free meals from McDonald’s as well as a three-month subscription to Hexco Academic E-tutoring.
All 13 participants also received a bottle of hand sanitizer.
