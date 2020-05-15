Leslie Bowery, special events coordinator at the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, dresses as a praying mantis outside the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park on Thursday. Bowery was being filmed for a promotional video for an online children’s activity — a bug hunt — that children can do at home or in the park. The parks department is providing free online activities for children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
