WINCHESTER — Sweet and savory Greek treats will be in abundance on Dec. 18 for the annual Christmas Bake Sale & Greek Takeout at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.
Sophia Orfanides, who is the event’s baking chairperson, says people can either preorder items online at https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site/ until Dec. 15 or they can place a drive-thru order at the church on the day of the sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 1700 Amherst St.
All items are prepared by church members. Baking and freezing cookies began in early November. The cookies are unthawed the day before the sale. Items that require syrup have it added then.
Orfanides estimates that 800 to 1,000 pieces are prepared, and they range in price from $2 to $3.50 a piece. A bakery sampler, which includes “a little bit of everything,” is available for $16, she said.
Offerings include kourambiethes (buttery cookie with almonds and topped with confectioner’s sugar), koulourakia (buttery, braided cookies), baklava (layered pastry filled with chopped nuts, cinnamon sugar and basted with honey), as well as melomakarona (the most iconic Greek Christmas cookie; soaked in honey syrup and topped with walnuts) and reindeer koulourakia (buttery cookie with the face of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer).
Also available for purchase will be gyros (roasted beef and lamb with tzatziki sauce served in a pita), pork souvlaki sandwiches, spanakopita (savory spinach pie), Greek salads, stuffed grape leaves, and more.
New dessert offerings this year are chocolate truffles and ravani, a Greek cake made with coconut and infused with a sweet simple syrup.
“The Winchester community loves Greek food and we are so thankful for their support over the years,” Orfanides said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.