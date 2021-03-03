WINCHESTER — As winter begins its transition to spring, folks start to plan yard work and landscaping projects.
Whether those projects are do-it-yourself or done by professionals, local experts say it’s good to have a plan of attack.
A checklist might include “spring cleanup” and prepping for beautification projects.
“If you’ve got some low spots or some bare spots, you can be putting down some planting mix on that to get some grass seed growing first thing in the spring,” said Jeff Newlin, vice president of Shenandoah Sand.
While some say it’s ideal to plant grass seed in the early fall, planting in early spring can present almost the same type of growing conditions — warming soil and consistent rain.
Repairing snow damage to yards and driveways is another project to consider tackling in early spring.
Paul Himmelright, owner of Artistic Tree and Landscape, said he and his crew do a lot of work in February and March fixing driveways and providing crush-and-run gravel.
Removing dead trees or cleaning up healthy ones is something else to consider.
“You can take out dead trees or elevate trees so you’re not getting hit in the face when you’re on your mower and things of that nature,” said Himmelright, whose business handles all types of tree services. “You can make sure they’re cleaned out in the middle so air can blow through them easier so they’re not knocked over by the wind.”
If you’re having a tree removed, the stump can be ground down. Or you can leave it, mulch around it and put a flower pot on it.
Once prep work is done, it’s time to follow through with your plan.
This could include deciding whether to use mulch or stone, whether it be around your house, around a tree or in a fixed flower bed.
First, it’s important to understand the cost difference between the two products.
“Mulch is cheaper the first time, but not in the long run. Every year you’ve got to redo the mulch. A lot of people after a few years will get tired of doing the mulch year after year, so they’ll put stone in,” said Newlin, who helps folks decide on the perfect stone or mulch product at Shenandoah Sand. “[Stone] is a more upfront cost, maybe twice as much, but it’s good for years.”
Mulch is good around trees or plants. Around your house or a permanent structure, consider using stone to help avoid termites and moisture.
Newlin said another thing to consider is the color of the mulch or stone. If you have a light-colored house, he recommends using dark mulch or stone and vice versa. But it always comes down to preference, he said.
Personal preference is part of the industry, R&R Landscaping owner Hunter Rutherford said.
Rutherford’s company handles just about everything, from mowing to mulching to leaf removal.
“When people call us, we do our best to help bring that to life,” Rutherford said.
Most landscaping companies have figured out that offering multiple services is good for business, said Himmelright, who offers yard grading and ditch line and drainage work in addition to tree work.
Doing prep work to get your landscaping projects spring-ready is worth it.
“Seeing the overall outcome after something’s been completed, you can actually see the difference,” Rutherford said.
For more information on Shenandoah Sand, R&R Landscaping and Artistic Tree and Landscape, visit the companies on Facebook.
