Rick Schooley of Winchester uses a motor grader Wednesday to level a playing surface for new pickleball courts being built in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park near Christianson Familyland. The six new courts will replace a miniature golf course that had fallen into disrepair. Pickleball is similar to tennis. It involves two or four players on a small indoor or outdoor court using solid-faced paddles to volley a hollow plastic ball across a 3-foot-tall net. Schooley works for Fuog Interbuild of Purcellville and is one of its three owners.
