Preparing for splashdown

Local News
Thursday, July 21, 2022
WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will open a pop-up visitors’ center within the next few weeks on the Loudoun Street Mall.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
-
- 1
BERRYVILLE — A new glass recycling program has kept about 10,000 bottles discarded in Clarke County over the past three months from going into a landfill, according to the person who started it.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — Area residents will have a unique opportunity this weekend to witness the re-creation of one of the most significant events in the founding of our country.
STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving an eviction notice earlier this month at a house on Nightingale Avenue near Stephens City made a horrific, heartbreaking discovery: The elderly man who lived in the home had been dead for months and an adult male who…
WINCHESTER — For the second time in a little more than a week, a suspicious package in Winchester snarled traffic and triggered concerns about a possible explosive device.
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
FRONT ROYAL — An attorney for the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claims a defendant in its fraud case is withholding potential evidence ahead of trial.
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
FRONT ROYAL — The jury trial that was scheduled to begin Monday in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud case was canceled because the defendant declared bankruptcy.
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 25-30.
- Star staff report
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars of Winchester will host a free one-day event on Friday to show area high school students how to prepare for rewarding careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 7
WINCHESTER — For decades, Frederick County officials have wanted to expand Va. 37 eastward, but the project's $811 million cost has kept it from moving forward.
