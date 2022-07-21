Preparing for splashdown

Lifelong Clarke County resident Rachel Thompson, 25, operation supervisor at the Clarke County pool in Berryville’s Chet Hobert Park, appears to levitate above the water’s surface moments before cannon balling her way to a refreshing cool down in Thursday’s 90-degree heat shortly before the pool opened to the public at noon. The pool was temporarily closed due to a malfunctioning pump, but a new pump has been installed and the pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, and, through the first week of August, it will be open Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. for Family Swim.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

