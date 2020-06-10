Preparing the pool for a limited opening

Clarke County Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Ryan Nesslerodt’s arms and hands are reflected in his sunglasses as he vacuums the pool in Berryville’s Chet Hobart Park before it opened to those in registered swim classes today. There will be no general swimming at this time, but Nesslerodt said he hopes to open the pool to the general public June 20. He is waiting for direction from the governor’s office. For more information about swimming classes, visit https://m.facebook.com/notes/clarke-county-parks-and-recreation/phase-2-ccpr/3224447724252259/

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.