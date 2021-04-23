WINCHESTER — With area overdoses continuing at a record pace, officials from the Frederick County and Winchester sheriff’s offices hope for big returns at Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day.
The collection, overseen by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is for prescription drugs and includes pills and patches. Liquid and illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia won’t be accepted. Collections are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Frederick County, medications can be dropped off at the Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive, Walgreens at 131 Valley Mill Road and the Walmart stores at 501 Walmart Drive and 201 Maranto Drive. In Winchester, they can be dropped off on the Cameron Street side of the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St., Rotz Pharmacy at 1338 Amherst St. and CVS Pharmacy at 840 Berryville Ave.
In a news release, Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the DEA has collected over 6,800 tons of drugs nationally since 2012. He didn’t have county collection numbers.
Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, Gosnell noted that between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020, 83,544 Americans fatally overdosed.
Isolation, unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as COVID-19 relief checks cashed by drugs users, have been blamed for the overdose increase.
Regional numbers mirror national statistics. In 2020, there were 53 fatal (40 men, 13 women) and 202 non-fatal overdoses (95 men, 47 women) — the most ever in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Through Wednesday, there have been 16 fatal overdoses (10 men, six women) and 76 non-fatal overdoses (51 men, 25 women) in 2021, according to state police Special Agent Joshua T. Price, coordinator of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. The numbers include Front Royal, but not Warren County. At the same time last year, there were 18 fatal overdoses and 59 non-fatal overdoses for the entire health district.
Warren County numbers were unavailable Wednesday because the Warren County Sheriff’s Office left the task force last year. “I am currently exploring other avenues to obtain Warren County overdose data,” Price said in an email.
Gosnell and Winchester Sheriff Les R. Taylor noted many drug users steal drugs from the medicine cabinets of friends and relatives. Users who get addicted to prescription opioids often switch to injecting or snorting heroin and heroin laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl because it is far less expensive on the street than pills.
“Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths,” Gosnell said.
Taylor said in an interview that his office has done a prescription drug collection twice per year since he took office in 2014, except last year due to the pandemic. In October of 2019, Winchester deputies collected about 200 pounds of drugs, which is typical for each collection. Taylor said the collection is helpful, “but we still have a long way to go” in addressing the opioid crisis.
