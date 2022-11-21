BERRYVILLE — An upcoming presentation in Clarke County will detail USDA Rural Development programs and services, including ones through which people can obtain financial assistance toward business operations.
The presentation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 13 at the Barns of Rose Hill on Chalmers Court in Berryville, next to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. It’s open to people from throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Rural Development is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture focused on improving the economy and quality of life in rural areas. Its services including making available grants, loans and loan guarantees for providers of essential services such as farming, housing, economic development, health care and water, electric and communications infrastructure.
During the presentation, staff from Rural Development’s office in Lexington will discuss the programs they oversee. Attendees will be able to talk one-on-one with them, according to Clarke County Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Rural Development’s website details numerous assistance programs.
However, “with a lot of government (web)sites, there’s so much technically worded information that it becomes overwhelming” to readers, Hart said.
Talking with those who administer programs can foster a better understanding of what assistance is available and how to obtain it, she said.
Information discussed at the presentation could benefit a variety of people, Hart continued, including landowners, farmers, farm market operators, real estate agents and bankers, as well as owners of either small or large businesses who are considering expansions or purchases of new equipment.
A farmer could, for instance, receive a loan through Rural Development to buy a tractor or land.
Yet Rural Development programs are “not just for farmers and farms,” Hart emphasized. She said, for example, that a developer could get assistance toward building an apartment complex, or a local government could get assistance toward building new government offices.
Although individuals can obtain assistance for themselves, bankers attending the presentation will learn about programs to which they can refer people, she said.
“It’s just another tool in their too belts when working with clients,” added Hart.
The presentation is being hosted by the Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester economic development offices, the Laurel Ridge (Community College) Small Business Development Center, the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by Dec. 9 to fhart@clarkecounty.gov. Those with questions can contact her at that email address or by calling 540-533-5561.
