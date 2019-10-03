WINCHESTER — No one questions the value of saving the homes where remarkable people once lived, such as the stately home of the nation’s first president or even the more modest dwelling of a country music icon.
Visitors enjoy seeing where George Washington slept at Mount Vernon or walking in the footsteps of Patsy Cline in the small house on Kent Street.
And most people will agree there’s value in preserving outstanding examples of historic architecture such as the antebellum mansions of the Old South or the Victorian and Edwardian “Painted Lady” houses, lined up in a row in San Francisco.
But what about more modest neighborhoods, the places where average people lived and worked? Does saving such old places matter to society or to the life of individuals?
Thompson M. Mayes, chief legal council and general counsel for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, believes there is. He’ll be in Winchester on Friday to talk about “Why Old Places Matter.”
“Why Old Places Matter” is also the title of his recent book, in which he explains how historic places affect our identity and well-being. His talk takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Handley Library in the Robinson Auditorium. There will be time for questions. After his talk, he will sign books at a reception from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Benham Room of the library. The reception includes wine and cheese. Hosted by the Preservation of Historic Winchester with assistance from the Friends of Handley Regional Library System, the event is free and open to the public.
“His book is a series of essays that he’s written over time on why people regard old places as important,” said Edward Acker, an architect and member of the board of directors of Preservation of Historic Winchester.
People may not have the words to express why they value old places, Mayes writes in his book, but there’s no doubt that these places inspire feelings of belonging, continuity, stability, identity and memory. And he’s talking about all old places not just outstanding examples of architecture or sites of civic pride.
“He’s concerned not just about the architecture but about the cultural aspects of old places and how it affect people’s lives,” Acker said.
Although some people might argue that it’s better for economic growth to tear down old places and build anew, Mayes argues such destruction ultimately harms the community.
As Mayes writes in the prologue to his book, this “inexcusable demolition of public buildings such as churches and schools that give our communities their identity ... is a soul-destroying severing of people from place, identity and memory.”
Winchester is a good example of a community that struggles with which buildings to save, Acker said. Buildings and homes in the designated historic district qualify for federal and state tax credits that can pay for a significant part of restoration work. But a few blocks north, houses that are just as old, can’t benefit from the tax credits — and so sometimes don’t get fixed up.
Acker believes Mayes’ book should be a good influence on broadening the idea of what’s worth saving.
“We’re trying to move the needle and be more inclusive,” said Acker of the PHW’s work in the community. “It’s not just about people from the Revolutionary War.”
