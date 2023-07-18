Preservation of Historic Winchester (PHW) hosted its 59th annual meeting on June 25, according to a media release from the nonprofit organization.
During the business portion of the meeting, Ben Ford was elected to join the board of directors. Callie Fitzwater, Dan Whitacre and Jim Stewart are retiring from the board.
PHW announced a scholarship fund in memory of Sherry Bosley, who passed away in 2019. She was a behind-the-scenes volunteer at PHW for 14 years. PHW is honoring her legacy by supporting a student who exhibits academic excellence, volunteerism without expectation of accolades and interest in pursuing a career related to historic preservation. The scholarship's first recipient is Handley High School's Lucas Mamana, who plans to major in history education.
Also at the meeting, the James and Barbara Laidlaw Amphitheater behind the Hexagon House was dedicated. Jim Laidlaw was president of PHW from 1974-76. Barbara Laidlaw served as PHW’s secretary 1974-75 and a vice president for PHW twice, once from 1980-82 and again from 1992-96. Both remained active with PHW even after their time on the board.
"When Jim passed away in July 2021, PHW was honored to be one of the organizations named to receive contributions in his memory, along with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley," the release states. "With the approval and design of the MSV and the work of Reading Landscape, the Hexagon House now has an outdoor space suitable for events, dubbed the James and Barbara Laidlaw Amphitheater."
PHW concluded the meeting by presenting its annual preservation awards:
- Winchester Public Schools, renovation of historic Douglas School, 598 N. Kent St.
- The Clowser Foundation, 152 Tomahawk Trail, for continued work preserving the historic Clowser House in Shawneeland.
- Randy Sprouse, renovation of log home at 115 E. Cecil St.
- Vibrissa Beer and North Kent Properties, 2 N. Kent. Renovation of former Winchester Star pressroom into brewery/taproom.
- Joshua Feltner, renovation of row house at 309 N. Kent St.
- 210 South Cameron LLC, renovation of log cabin at 210 S. Cameron St.
- Katherine G. Rockwood Award: JMMB Properties, LLC, renovation of 609 S. Cameron St.
- Ben Belchic Award: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum: The overhaul of the museum in the old Frederick County Court House with the new exhibit “One Story…A Thousand Voices.”
- Patron’s Award: Barbara Laidlaw
- Lucille Lozier Award: Jennifer Wolgamott, renovation of house at 202 S. Washington St.
PHW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history and architecture of Winchester through education, advocacy, activities and events. For more information, visit www.phwi.org.
