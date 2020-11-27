WINCHESTER — 'Tis the season for traditions — but as we all know, traditions in 2020 are undergoing a few modifications.
Preservation of Historic Winchester's annual Bough and Dough Shop is no exception. Although the organization has had to cancel its popular Historic Holiday House Tours this year due to the coronavirus, it was able to save its shopping showcase of local artists and vendors with a few changes.
“The Bough and Dough Shop is going to be much the same, but with a few important caveats. We changed our dates to opening on Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 23 to provide a slightly longer shop experience. This change was in response to not needing the two-week sale period in November for advance Holiday House Tour tickets. This puts us more in line with a traditional pop-up holiday store,” said Sandra Bosley, executive director of Preservation of Historic Winchester.
In addition to a longer shopping period, there will be a limit of 10 shoppers inside the building at a time to allow for better spacing at the Hexagon House at 530 Amherst St. Masks are required for everyone in the building, hand sanitizer stations will be set up in various locations and there will be self-bagging stations set up at check-out to reduce contact.
For those who don't feel comfortable shopping in person, you will be able to pre-order items like greenery, wreaths and baked goods, as well as shop online and pick up curbside at the Hexagon House. When shopping online, use the promo code “Curbside” at checkout for free pickup during shop hours.
Additional safety precautions include a new appointment system.
“In addition to limiting guests to 10 inside the building at a time, we are also encouraging people to utilize our appointment system on Facebook to reserve a half hour shopping block. This will be very important to people who have a limited window of time, as we anticipate there may be lines to enter the building,” Bosley said.
Shoppers who find themselves in the high-risk category for COVID-19 may especially want to consider using these online shopping options.
“We cannot stress enough that if the parking lot at the Hexagon House is full, you will likely have to wait to enter the building,” Bosley said.
“Our parking lot has capacity for 13 cars, which is just over what we can have inside the building at a time. We are asking guests to be mindful of our limitations this year and limit themselves to half an hour shopping per trip so that we can reduce wait times for everyone.”
Additional safety precautions include the creation of a one-way path through the house to prevent backtracking, and a half-hour break at 2 p.m. each day to wipe down high-touch surfaces. Bosley said the building will be cleaned every evening and as the need arises. There will be no food samples, hot drinks or public restrooms offered.
This year, shoppers will be delighted to see 38 vendors represented, which is more than last year. Shoppers can expect to see annual favorites like Lighthouse Woodworking, Jackie Tobin's handcrafted ornaments and signs, Very Merry Mittens, J&W Farm's birdseed wreaths and Blooming Hill Lavender Farm's tea and body products.
“We will also have beaded jewelry from The Merry Beader, fused-glass products from Best in Glass Studio, baskets and ornaments from Basket Cases, pottery from Klay House Pottery and Hot Flash Pottery, and a selection of books from Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, Mike Robinson of Winchester Tales fame, and PHW itself,” Bosley said.
Some of the new artists this year include Siler Country Store (sweet treats as well as 18” doll products), Susan Keenan (mosaic ornaments), Karen’s Kollection (home décor including folded book art), Heartsong Hill Designs (painted signs, beach glass and driftwood art) and Tom Cesnik (exotic wood products like pepper mills and cutting boards). Bosley said that a few of the Bough & Dough shop's previous artists are stepping up to help share the bakery load this year, including Ree’s Treats, Libba Pendleton and T L Cards and Crafts.
And while the Holiday House Tour, one of the area's biggest holiday traditions, won't be taking place this year, we can look forward to it returning next year.
“It was especially excruciating to cancel the tours this year because we had a very interesting lineup of buildings under consideration. The main issues were a combination of safety for our volunteer workers, our homeowners and our guests. We felt there was no safe way to provide peace of mind to everyone involved to visit the interiors of homes, wait in lines, conduct tours and talk with people in large groups in person. While other options for the tour were discussed, the board felt focusing on the shop alone this year instead of making the event a two-parter with a tour and pop-up shop was a more realistic goal,” Bosley explained.
Preservation of Historic Winchester's Bough & Dough opens today and runs through Dec. 23, Tuesdays – Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is located at the Hexagon House at 530 Amherst St. Shopping online is available 24/7 at phwinc.ecrater.com. Bosley recommended following PHW's social media channels for any last-minute changes or inclement weather delays or closings.
For questions and returning pre-order forms online, you may use private messaging on social media or phwinc.org@gmail.com.
