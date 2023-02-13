Rani Ludwig, the campaign manager for several conservative candidates in Frederick County, has hit back at Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn in a press release after he accused her of making an inappropriate remark about a veteran who lost to her candidate in a recent GOP firehouse primary.
At the Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 8, Dunn, a Republican who serves as vice chairman, read a statement criticizing Ludwig for allegedly saying "it looks like the war hero lost" or words to that effect about Joe Crane, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who lost to Heather Lockridge in a Feb. 7 firehouse primary to select the Republican nominee for an April 11 special election for the board's Gainesboro District seat.
“Mr. Dunn’s attacks on Mrs. Ludwig had absolutely no bearing whatsoever on any legitimate business of the Board of Supervisors, but instead were the result of a petty partisan and personal grudge against Mrs. Ludwig,” Christopher Barron of Right Turn Strategies, a conservative consulting service based in Washington, D.C., stated in a press release titled "Ludwig responds to defamatory attacks" issued on her behalf.
The release doubles down on the fact that Ludwig has denied the allegations.
"I understand that Mr. Dunn and the good old boy network in Frederick County might not like the candidates Mrs. Ludwig represents and they may dislike Mrs. Ludwig’s conservative politics but no one has the right to make intentionally defamatory statements in a public setting. Mr. Dunn should apologize immediately," Barron continued.
The alleged incident occurred after the firehouse primary as Crane was leaving the parking lot of the Gainesboro fire hall in a vehicle with the windows down. He previously confirmed he heard Ludwig make a "disparaging remark" about him as he left. Ludwig has denied saying anything of the sort. Dunn was not present, but he previously said he received emails about what reportedly transpired in the parking lot and was in contact with several people who overheard the alleged encounter.
The firehouse primary was organized by the Frederick County Republican Committee.
Dunn said in a phone interview last week that he stood by the statement he made at the board meeting. Ludwig didn't attend the meeting, but she is married to Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig, who was present when Dunn raised the matter.
Rani Ludwig's candidate, Heather Lockridge, won the firehouse primary decisively, capturing 149 of the 205 votes cast.
“If Blaine would have had the decency to pick up the phone and call me and ask me about this situation, I would have told him the accusation is completely false. Instead of seeking the truth, Blaine chose to use his position on the Board to publicly defame me," Ludwig said in the press release.
Crane is now endorsing Lockridge in the special election. Independent candidate Kevin Kenney, who is running on the Frederick First platform, is also seeking the Gainesboro seat.
