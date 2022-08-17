Latest AP News
Local News
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 2
The state medical examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died of natural causes in April — 13 days after Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies tackled him during a traffic stop.
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Building Association (TVBA) is hosting an event this weekend to help fund a new exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum while showing young people some potential career opportunities that await them once they’ve finished school.
By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
The firefighter accused of setting a Woodstock building ablaze on Friday rode along with the fire company to put out the fire, authorities say.
Monday, August 15, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — A Frederick County vehicle dealership will host a special fundraiser this weekend to help a nonprofit that supports local children who have been separated from their families due to abuse, neglect, financial hardships or other unfortunate circumstances.
