WINCHESTER — A winter storm warning is in effect for all of northwest Virginia amid predictions of up to a foot of snow in some areas and at least one-tenth of an inch of ice.
Except for the far eastern coastal areas, all of Virginia is under the warning, which lasts through early Friday morning.
It's going to be "a pretty significant storm," said Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling.
The culprit: An area of low pressure that developed Wednesday night over the South that's tracking northeastward, coupled with a disturbance high in the atmosphere and a Canadian high pressure pumping cold air down to the Mid-Atlantic.
According to the weather service's website, 6-8 inches of snow is expected in Clarke County and the Winchester area, with as much as 12 inches in far western portions of Frederick County near the West Virginia line.
Most of the region will likely get a coating of ice up to one-tenth of an inch. However, a swath of Clarke County from Bluemont southwestward toward Boyce might see up to a quarter of an inch, a map on the weather service website showed. That's enough to break tree limbs and cause power outages.
Snow will be the dominate type of precipitation. How much ice is received will depend on the strength of some warm air to move into the atmosphere later in the day, Pallozzi said. The warmth could change the precipitation to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
"The snow could come down at a moderate to heavy rate," perhaps an inch or two per hour during today's morning commuting time, said Pallozzi.
"It will get lighter and spottier" during the afternoon before picking up in intensity a little this evening, he said.
Snow could level off at about four inches "if more sleet mixes into it than current thinking" among forecasters allows, Pallozzi continued.
Still, he said, "you're for sure going to get quite a bit of (wintry) precipitation" in the Winchester area.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it expects roads to become "extremely treacherous." It encouraged drivers to postpone traveling until after the storm is over.
Winchester and Berryville public works crews will remove as much snow and ice from those localities' streets as they can.
Elsewhere across the Shenandoah Valley, VDOT will have 1,400 people involved in snow removal operations around the clock, with 900 items of heavy equipment deployed. Heavy wreckers will be staged along portions of Interstates 81 and 64, the release stated.
Temperatures today and tonight will remain below the freezing point of 32 degrees. On Friday, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 30s, which should result in some melting of the frozen precipitation.
Saturday's high temperature may not get above freezing. Yet daytime temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s, and maybe even the 50s, next week, Pallozzi said.
A 40% chance of rain and snow is forecast for Monday. Meteorologists are monitoring that system, but "it doesn't look to be as impactful of a storm" as today's snowfall, said Pallozzi.
