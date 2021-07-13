WINCHESTER — Mary Beth Price has begun her stint as Frederick County’s interim administrator.
Price, of Strasburg, was appointed to the position while the Board of Supervisors seeks a permanent replacement for Kris Tierney, who retired as county administrator on July 1.
She began her new job last week. She is being paid $90 per hour.
“As an interim, you’ve just got to keep the ship afloat and just continue to work with the team and keep everybody in the direction of the board’s goal and mission,” Price said.
Most recently, Price served as interim city manager for Winchester from March through August of 2020, helping the city transition from the leadership of Eden Freeman to Dan Hoffman. She accepted the city post after retiring as Shenandoah County’s administrator in April 2019.
The Berkley Group, a Bridgewater-based consulting firm, has been contracted by the board to help find the next county administrator. The position will be open until filled, though the Berkley Group will begin an initial review of candidates this week.
“The Berkley Group has anticipated having its first review of applications this week, but the board will not see anything from them until a closed session on August 11,” said Frederick County Deputy Clerk Ann Phillips. “They are going to review applications in closed session and then schedule interviews after that.”
Phillips said the board is unlikely to make a selection until fall or early winter. She said Price will stay as needed.
A breakdown of what the board is looking for in the next county administrator is available at: https://www.vaco.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/County-Administrator-Frederick-County-Berkley-Group.pdf.
