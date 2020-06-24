WINCHESTER — Thomas “Tommy” F. Price was unanimously elected by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s board of directors to serve as president of the 94th and 95th festivals.
His two-year term began Monday.
Price succeeds Barry Carper, who served as president of the 92nd and 93rd festivals.
“I love the festival and everything it stands for and enjoy working with the staff and volunteers. I look forward to following in the footsteps of all before me,” Price said in a festival news release. “It is important to keep the festival spirit alive and going on for many years to come.”
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of this year’s festival.
Price, of Clear Brook, has been a festival volunteer for 42 years. He began as a Firefighters’ Parade marshal in 1978 and was primarily involved with firefighter-related events associated with the festival. He served as director of Firefighters’ Activities for two years.
He is a member of Clear Brook Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of Clear Brook Volunteer Fire Company, where he has volunteered for 43 years and served as fire chief for 18 years.
Price and his wife Becky have two adult children, twins William and Sara, and three grandchildren.
The 94th festival is scheduled for April 23-May 2.
Congratulations to you and your family. Hopefully, we will have a Bloom next year.
